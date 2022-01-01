Retail
Anne LOPEZ
Anne LOPEZ
BEINE-NAUROY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Entreprises
association de centre
- Présidente
2013 - maintenant
« Les Marmousets »
* Création de statut ;
* Recrutement, communication ;
* Organisation d'évènements
H&M
- Vendeuse
Le Bourget
2002 - maintenant
* Implantation et suivi de la nouvelle collection ;
* Travail sur les chiffres et commercialisation ;
* Formatrice vendeurs et manageurs
* Manageur d'équipe ;
boulangerie
- Vendeuse
2000 - 2002
* Responsable de fermeture.
* Responsable des caisses et du coffre ;
PIZZA
- Chef de rang
1999 - 2000
à PIZZA PAI, au bouchon champenois, Le Jacquart à
Formations
Lycée Gustave Eiffel
Reims
1997 - 1999
BAC hôtellerie restauration
Lycée Gustave Eiffel
Reims
1995 - 1997
C.A.P ET B.E.P en hôtellerie
Réseau