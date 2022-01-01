Menu

Anne LOUVET

Compiègne

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Media-management - Formateur PAO

    Compiègne 2016 - maintenant

  • Anne Louvet - Indépendant

    2013 - maintenant

  • AromatiCOM - Directeur Artistique

    2010 - 2013

  • GRAFFITI - Graphiste

    COMPIEGNE 2000 - 2009

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau