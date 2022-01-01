Retail
Anne Lyse DESQUENNE
HEM
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Kiabi
- Styliste senior
HEM
2013 - maintenant
Coordination des pièces de bas ( vestes / jupes / robes / shorts / pantalons / denim. ) du secteur femme.
Concept et design de la ligne sport femme.
Management :2 personnes.
Grain de malice
- Styliste conceptuelle
Roubaix
2010 - 2013
LES 3 SUISSES
- STYLISTE
2004 - 2004
PIMKIE
- STYLISTE CONCEPTUELLE/ COORDINATION
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2004 - 2010
LA REDOUTE
- STYLISTE
Roubaix
2000 - 2004
Chevignon kids
- Styliste junior
1999 - 2000
création de collections de vêtements pour la marque chevignon kids garçon
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Arnaud Z.
Bruno LAHITTE
Catherine DELBÉ
Delphine MOUCHOT
Emmanuelle HONORE
Juliette MOL
Nathalie DESPLANQUES CARON
Pauline ANSEL
Vanpoucke GUILLAUME
Veronique DOURCHE