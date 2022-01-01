Menu

Anne Lyse DESQUENNE

HEM

Entreprises

  • Kiabi - Styliste senior

    HEM 2013 - maintenant Coordination des pièces de bas ( vestes / jupes / robes / shorts / pantalons / denim. ) du secteur femme.
    Concept et design de la ligne sport femme.
    Management :2 personnes.

  • Grain de malice - Styliste conceptuelle

    Roubaix 2010 - 2013

  • LES 3 SUISSES - STYLISTE

    2004 - 2004

  • PIMKIE - STYLISTE CONCEPTUELLE/ COORDINATION

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2004 - 2010

  • LA REDOUTE - STYLISTE

    Roubaix 2000 - 2004

  • Chevignon kids - Styliste junior

    1999 - 2000 création de collections de vêtements pour la marque chevignon kids garçon

Formations

