Anne MAHY

Charleroi

Entreprises

  • Le Forem - Conseillère

    Charleroi 2006 - maintenant

  • CSD Brabant Wallon - Aide-familiale

    2001 - 2003

Formations

  • Athénée Royal De Braine-Le-Comte (Braine Le Comte)

    Braine Le Comte 1989 - 1995 CESS

