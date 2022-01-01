Menu

Anne MAILLIET

Boulogne-Billancourt

En résumé

It's been over 9 years that my day-to-day can come down to:
Consulting activities in an international teams and environments with the management of small entities inside large companies.

I'm keen on my job because this multicultural management perfectly matches with my proficiencies and my expectations for a job.

I'm responsible for the development and delivery of a business-focused HR strategy that attracts, develops, motivates, and retains ALTENs most important asset — its people.

My tasks make up of several different and various realms:

- Recruitment,
- HR development,
- Career Management,
- Communication and Marketing,
- Business organization elaboration and control

Supporting and accompanying the growth and the sustainable development of my company will still and always remain my main goal.

This objective is a permanent challenge which obviously requires constantly decisions and actions.

Mes compétences :
Anglais
Communication
Communication - Marketing
Direction operationnelle
Espagnol
Français
Langues
Marketing
Stratégie
Stratégie opérationnelle

Entreprises

  • ALTEN - International HR Business Partner Director

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2010 - maintenant Responsible for the development and delivery of a business-focused HR strategy whose aims is to attract, develop, motivate and retain ALTEN's people in Sweden, Finland, Belgium, The Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Switzerland and East Coast of the US.
    My main tasks are to:
    • Collaborate with Country Managers or Operations Leaders to successfully attract, develop and recruit consultants and managers,
    • Work with business leaders, local HR Development Managers and Recruitment colleagues in the development and deployment of wide and local initiatives,
    • Collaborate with leaders in the development of approaches to maximize employee performance through effective coaching & feedback process, employee development programs and training,
    • Lead and participate in various HR cross-functional initiatives,
    • Lead and carry out the global communication (internal & external) strategy focused on recruitment & retention,
    • Implement the ALTEN model in each new acquisition and country.

  • ALTEN SPAIN S.A. - Directrice du Développement

    2006 - 2010

  • ALTEN SA - France - Responsable du Développement RH

    2004 - 2006

  • ALTRAN - De Business Manager a Senior Manager

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 1997 - 2004

  • HOTEL GEORGE V - Assitante communication et marketing

    1996 - 1997

Formations

Réseau