Anne MAILLIET

It's been over 9 years that my day-to-day can come down to:

Consulting activities in an international teams and environments with the management of small entities inside large companies.



I'm keen on my job because this multicultural management perfectly matches with my proficiencies and my expectations for a job.



I'm responsible for the development and delivery of a business-focused HR strategy that attracts, develops, motivates, and retains ALTENs most important asset — its people.



My tasks make up of several different and various realms:



- Recruitment,

- HR development,

- Career Management,

- Communication and Marketing,

- Business organization elaboration and control



Supporting and accompanying the growth and the sustainable development of my company will still and always remain my main goal.



This objective is a permanent challenge which obviously requires constantly decisions and actions.



Mes compétences :

Anglais

Communication

Communication - Marketing

Direction operationnelle

Espagnol

Français

Langues

Marketing

Stratégie

Stratégie opérationnelle