Anne MARAMBAUD

Saint Barthélemy d'Anjou

En résumé

Bonjour, ayant déménagé en région PACA je suis à la recherche d'un poste en management de projet en France ou à l'international.N'hésitez pas à me contacter si mon profil vous intéresse.

Mes compétences :
Audit & contrôle de gestion
Banque
Chef de projet administratif et financier
Négociation contrats
Gestion de projet
Conduite de projet
Cash Management
Cash Flow Analysis
Internal Audit
Invoicing > Issuing Invoices
Project Management
Sarbanes-Oxley
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Word
SAP

Entreprises

  • Thyssenkrupp - Commercial Project Manager

    Saint Barthélemy d'Anjou 2016 - 2018

  • Siemens - Commercial Project Manager

    Saint-Denis 2010 - 2015

  • Ey (ernst & Young) - Auditeur

    Courbevoie 2007 - 2010

  • SAGE - Assistante Marketing

    Paris 2005 - 2005

Formations

Réseau