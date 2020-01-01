Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Anne MARCHESI
Ajouter
Anne MARCHESI
Enqueteur
Comptable
Enqueteur
SAINT MAURICE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Autre | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
ᴡᴡᴡ.anne-marchesi.okje.xyz
Honigman Miller Schwartz and Cohn LLP
- Legal intern
2012 - 2012
De Gaulle Fleurance & Associes
- Legal intern
2011 - 2011
Proskauer
- Legal intern
2011 - 2011
Formations
Ecole De Formation Du Barreau De Paris
Paris
2011 - 2012
CAPA
Réseau
Alexandre GAUDELAS
Clothilde FONTANIE
Eména CHEHIDI
Guillaume HANSER
Jean-Christophe GUY
Jean-Claude SIMON
Julien TCHORYK
Marion GASNIER
Niki BOROFSKY
Olivier CRAUSER