Anne-Marie FORTUNE

- Providing advice and guidance to managers on a full-range of Human Resources and Industrial Relations issues.
- Ensuring productive union-management relations by maintaining effective working relationships with union representatives locally and nationally.
- Providing advice and guidance on complex compensation and benefits matters.
- Working closely with line management in managing disability cases.
- Participating in a wide range of both Human Resources and management/departmental projects.
Sopra Steria
- Talent Acquisition Specialist
Paris2011 - 2014
Sunwing Airlines
- Assistant, Talent Management
2009 - 2011Responsibilities:
- Writes and coordinates job postings for positions in all areas
- Liaises with employees and candidates and responds to their application statuses and general inquiries
- Prepares offer letters and hiring paperwork