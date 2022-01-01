Menu

Anne-Marie FORTUNE

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • TalentPlus - Human Resources Business Partner

    2014 - maintenant My role includes the following:

    - Providing advice and guidance to managers on a full-range of Human Resources and Industrial Relations issues.
    - Ensuring productive union-management relations by maintaining effective working relationships with union representatives locally and nationally.
    - Providing advice and guidance on complex compensation and benefits matters.
    - Working closely with line management in managing disability cases.
    - Participating in a wide range of both Human Resources and management/departmental projects.

  • Sopra Steria - Talent Acquisition Specialist

    Paris 2011 - 2014

  • Sunwing Airlines - Assistant, Talent Management

    2009 - 2011 Responsibilities:

    - Writes and coordinates job postings for positions in all areas
    - Liaises with employees and candidates and responds to their application statuses and general inquiries
    - Prepares offer letters and hiring paperwork

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau