Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Anne-Marie GOMEZ
Ajouter
Anne-Marie GOMEZ
TULLINS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Droit social
Entreprises
CONSEIL DES PRUD'HOMMES DE GRENOBLE
- Présisente
2013 - 2015
TEACHING & COACHING
- Consultante en ressources humaines & formatrice
2010 - maintenant
ALLIBERT
- DRH
1991 - 2009
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Agnès RICARD
Denis SEJOURNE
Elisabeth LETTY
Françoise GRASSA
Isabelle COLLIARD-MARMONIER
Jorge DE ABREU
Marlène LETTRY
Rony CELESTE
Salleyrettes NATHALIE
Sébastien GOMEZ