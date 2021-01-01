Anne PAULET

Scripta 21 - Auteure

Photomatière 21 - Photographie

Compagnie Théâtre de l'Hyménée - Chargée de développement

Muscade - In Charged of Implementation of the Media Library

Theater Sortie Ouest - Press Officer

COMPAGNIE IN SITU - Press Officer

La Boutique des Illustrateurs (association) - Information Officer, Producer and administrator of Web contents

Departmental Direction of the Book and the Reading - General Council of the Hérault - Librarian

Sélectissime - Epices rares et produits gastronomiques

Editions Les Flamboyants - Press Officer

Perfectys - Sales Agent

Languedoc Art Press - Public Relation Manager

Literary prize " Les Amis du Cabri d'Or" - Assistant of Communication

Chamber of Commerce of Alès (FR) - Communication Officer

Vivendi - Havas - Comareg - Delta Diffusion - Business agent

Vivendi - Havas - Comareg - Bonjour - Assistant in Development of Project

Ecritude - Assistant of Communication

Touring Hôtel - Hôtel de Flore - Establishment Manager