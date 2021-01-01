-
Scripta 21
- Auteure
2015 - maintenant
LIVRES
Notes sur l'écriture photographique Suivi de 21 Compositions photographiques, Anne Paulet, livre broché, 80 pages. 21 ill. coul.et monochrome, éditions Première Impression, 2019, ISBN: 978-2-35368-012-2
L'Art et les matières. Pourquoi j'ai choisi le nombre d'or, avec Jean Romain Lagarde, textes de Anne Paulet alias Celentis sur des oeuvres de Jean-Romain Lagarde, livre broché, 131 p., éditions L'An demain, Narbonne, 2015, ISBN 979-10-92610-06-2
REVUES, SITES INTERNET
Deux textes Close of distance and I come from somewhere dans la revue Fevers of the Mind Poetry au format livre de poche/ This is a poetry only version of Fevers of the Mind only poetry, prose, short stories, Fevers of the Mind Poetry & Art Digest, revue américaine de poésie, Septembre 2019 Fevers of the Mind Press Presents: The Poetry Only
I come from somewhere, Fevers of the Mind Poetry & Art Digest, revue américaine de poésie, In Memoriam, N°2, août 2019 édition papier et kindle et Revue en ligne
Close of distance, Fevers of the Mind Poetry & Art Digest, revue américaine de poésie, N°1, Juin 2019 édition papier et kindle et Revue en ligne
Dispersion, Paysages écrits, Revue vraie, numérique et papier N° 30-octobre 2018, Revue en ligne
Le Vide et le plein, Festival Permanent des Mots (FPM), Revue papier, N°20, éditions Tarmac, septembre 2018
Nu verbe, Lichen. Revue de poésie, N°28, Juin-Juillet 2018, Revue en ligne
Lettre de SCRIPTA 21 S.O.D.A.A. Actionlogy 1, Punkactionlogyffwl.blogspot.com et Soda-ffw.blogspot.com, juin 2018
Action, Ffwl Lleuw N°13, Revue papier autrement connue sous le nom de «pauvre » périodique du N.T.F.H.C. Nouveaux Territoires Femmes Hommes Communicants., éditions : Sur le chemin d'Arthur, 2018
Épilogue des Chants des quatre nouvelles branches du Mabinogi. Post face et pile ou Les quatre temps de l'écrit, un épilogue sans craie. Postface des Nouveaux Chants des Mabinogi de Christian-Edziré Déquesnes, avec une préface du Professeur Francis Génes Site Les Quatre Nouvelles Branches du Mabinogi
City Rised désir d'accessibilité, Le Zaporogue XVIII, Hiver 2017-2018 Revue en ligne et Revue papier
Paysage crève tableau, Les Trois Grâces, L’Homme et la Science,. Revue Margutte. Poètes du monde, Anne Paulet, France, extraits, Paesaggio buca quadro, Le Tre Grazie, L’Uomo e la Scienza Poeti dal mondo, Anne Paulet. Traduit en italien par Enzina Sirianni Revue Margutte
Furia identitaire, Ffwl Lleuw N°11, Automne-Toussaint. Revue papier, éditions Sur le chemin d'Arthur , 2017
La Société de brique (extrait), Blog de la Revue Ffwl Lleuw 2017
Le Flirt des 4 f, Ffwl Lleuw N°8, Mardi-Gras, Revue papier, éditions Sur le chemin d'Arthur, 2017
Il y a dans notre société, blog Le chemin d'Arthur ouvert en parallèle de la revue papier Le Moulin des Loups devenue Ffwl Lleuw, 2016 Revue Ffwl Lleuw
Nous avions énoncé des principes sentencieux d’égalité mensongère, Revue des Ressources, 2015
THTH 2013 Tailleur de HYPE, Textes écrits pour la sortie des deux premiers morceaux de l'album de l'artiste-auteur Thierry Théolier "2000 What the Fuck", Corporate Prayer et Suckers édité par le label Nukod en octobre 2013. Tthth 2000
Entretien avec Michel Rossigneux, site Eritoselen, Verbavolent, 2012
Photomatière 21
- Photographie
2013 - maintenant
Photographie et art : nature, paysages, variations
EXPOSITION
Exposition permanente de neuf photographies de Photomatière 21 (alias Anne Paulet) à l’occasion de l’évènement annuel « Les Journées de Filomer », Tabouriech Salle, Théâtre de la Mer, Sète, du 15 au 19 janvier 2020.
Exposition « Galerie d’Hiver », Galerie associative de Beauvais, exposition de cinq photographies de Photomatière 21 (alias Anne Paulet) du 30 novembre au 28 décembre 2019
« Festival Off » des Photaumnales 2019. Exposition collective à la Galerie associative de Beauvais du 19 octobre au 23 novembre 2019.
LIVRE
Notes sur l'écriture photographique Suivi de 21 Compositions photographiques, Anne Paulet, livre broché, 80 pages. 21 ill. coul.et monochrome, éditions Première Impression, 2019, ISBN: 978-2-35368-012-2
REVUE
Portfolio Anne Paulet, Issue No. 11, Barren Magazine, novembre 2019
Compagnie Théâtre de l'Hyménée
- Chargée de développement
2012 - 2016
Muscade
- In Charged of Implementation of the Media Library
2009 - 2010
Implementation of the media library of the Prison Center of Béziers
- 8000 documents indexed;
- Formation of the future participants, administrative personnel, prisoners and volunteers
Management of acquisitions, data processing, organization of the documentary chain, the computerization,
Definition of the literary's programming and cultural animation.
Theater Sortie Ouest
- Press Officer
2009 - 2009
Development of the relations with the local and national press;
Management of partnerships radio and press
COMPAGNIE IN SITU
- Press Officer
2009 - 2009
Development of the communication with the local and national press for the 9th Festival "At Nights of the Terrace and del Catet" ("Les Nuits de la Terrasse et del catet")
La Boutique des Illustrateurs (association)
- Information Officer, Producer and administrator of Web contents
2008 - 2010
Management of a commercial site of originals illustrations of Literature Youth and organization of exhibitions in bookshops and media libraries.
Departmental Direction of the Book and the Reading - General Council of the Hérault
- Librarian
2008 - 2009
Departmental Direction of the Book and the Reading - General Council of the Hérault
Animation of professional network;
Assistance to the programming of the animations of public reading;
Tours of mobile library,
maintenance of the collections of the Departmental Library :
Cataloguing, management of the budget of acquisition; animation of network (advice in library science with the professionals);
Organization of the 1st Departmental Party(Holiday) of the Book Fair "Les Chapiteaux du Livre" (38 publishers and 54 authors), animation of professional meetings around the library science and numeric resources...
Sélectissime
- Epices rares et produits gastronomiques
2004 - 2007
Spicear et vente et de formation auprès de professionnels de la gastronomie et formation d'étudiants ( + de 165 clients acquis par action personnelle).
Initiation aux épices
Recherche de produits et de fournisseurs
Conseil en alliances des goûts et des saveurs
Enseignement des particularités culturelles et diététiques liées à l'utilisation de ces condiments dans les différentes régions du monde
Editions Les Flamboyants
- Press Officer
2003 - 2003
Creation and development of press relations;
Promotion;
Assist editorial line's definition
Perfectys
- Sales Agent
2003 - 2004
Sale of services and produced in computing, New Technologies of information, Communication, and reprography with the professionals and the private individuals;
Administrative Management of the SAV(AFTER-SALES SERVICE) and the calls for tender
Languedoc Art Press
- Public Relation Manager
2002 - 2002
Communication extern and institutional for a Cultural and Art's magazine illustred in Region Languedoc-Roussillon (South of France)
Literary prize " Les Amis du Cabri d'Or"
- Assistant of Communication
2002 - 2003
For the Literary prize 2003: public relations,
Communication extern and institutional;
Logistic and administrative coordination, treatment of candidacies
Chamber of Commerce of Alès (FR)
- Communication Officer
2002 - 2003
Corporate and Institutional Communication;
Logistic and administrative coordination for the Exhibition center of Alès, Public Relations...
Vivendi - Havas - Comareg - Delta Diffusion
- Business agent
2001 - 2002
Sale of services of geomarketing and of broadcasting of not sent advertising(publicity)
Vivendi - Havas - Comareg - Bonjour
- Assistant in Development of Project
1998 - 2000
Creation and commercial development of marketing action and advertising
Ecritude
- Assistant of Communication
1997 - 1998
Creation of tools of formation in communication (RATP/PARIS PUBLIC TRANSPORT SYSTEM));
Analysis of texts (EDF)
Touring Hôtel - Hôtel de Flore
- Establishment Manager
1995 - 1997
Receptionof the public,
Management of the customer service and the service of the reservations for two hotel establishments in the South of France
Association of Education to the Sick Children
- Teacher
1994 - 1995
Home schooling with sick children from 6 to 15 years old