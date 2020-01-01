Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Anne RAUX-MARQUIGNY
Ajouter
Anne RAUX-MARQUIGNY
notaire
COLOMBEL-CARNIEL-TAITHE, notaires
notaire
Anse
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Conseil juridique
Fiscalité
Droit de la famille
Droit immobilier
Entreprises
COLOMBEL-CARNIEL-TAITHE, notaires
- Notaire
Juridique | Anse (69480)
2017 - maintenant
CRIDON
- Juriste consultante en droit de la famille
2012 - 2013
SCP PESANT THERET-VACOSSIN, ADIASSE et DELAHOUSSE
- Notaire stagiaire
2008 - 2010
rédaction d'actes, gestion et suivi de dossiers, accomplissement des formalités antérieures
Formations
CFPN Centre De Formation Professionnelle Notariale De Lille
Lille
2006 - 2008
DAFN
Réseau
Alexia DENNIS
Antoine GIULIANI
Chloe LEDIEU
Eglantine DOUTRIAUX
Hubert VAST
Mélissa ASLOUM
Paul-Albert DE LAUNAY
Sophie POINTEAU
Thaddée VIEILLE-CESSAY
Virginie NACCI