Annelise BAILLY

BELLEY

Entreprises

  • Pyramedium - Marketing Coordinator

    2009 - maintenant Increased Pyramedium's brand awareness and market shares, focusing on Pyrasports product

  • SARL Espaces-Montagne - Chef de Publicité

    2009 - 2010

  • NewSport Tour de France 2008 - VIP Hostess

    2008 - 2008 Welcomed 80 VIPs at the finish of each daily race
    Managed two shuttles transporting 80 VIPs
    Interacted with sponsors of the Tour de France

  • Centre d?Adaptation au Travail (CAT) - Nursing Assistant

    2005 - 2008 Daily care of 10 mentally and physically disabled people, including feeding, washing, and clothing

  • French Army - Soldier First Class

    2005 - 2006 Member of the French Ski Military Team
    Best military team in the world military championship

  • French National Biathlon Team - Biathlete

    2000 - 2006 Represented France in 2 World Cups, 8 international Championships and around 100 Europe
    Cups
    Full time athlete during the winter, summer and fall, around 600 hours of practice per year.
    Full time student during the spring ? Diplôme Universitaire Technologique in general business

Formations

