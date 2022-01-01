Annelise BAILLY

2009 - maintenantIncreased Pyramedium's brand awareness and market shares, focusing on Pyrasports product
SARL Espaces-Montagne
- Chef de Publicité
2009 - 2010
NewSport Tour de France 2008
- VIP Hostess
2008 - 2008Welcomed 80 VIPs at the finish of each daily race
Managed two shuttles transporting 80 VIPs
Interacted with sponsors of the Tour de France
Centre d?Adaptation au Travail (CAT)
- Nursing Assistant
2005 - 2008Daily care of 10 mentally and physically disabled people, including feeding, washing, and clothing
French Army
- Soldier First Class
2005 - 2006Member of the French Ski Military Team
Best military team in the world military championship
French National Biathlon Team
- Biathlete
2000 - 2006Represented France in 2 World Cups, 8 international Championships and around 100 Europe
Cups
Full time athlete during the winter, summer and fall, around 600 hours of practice per year.
Full time student during the spring ? Diplôme Universitaire Technologique in general business