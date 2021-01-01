Retail
Anthony BERNOULAT
Anthony BERNOULAT
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Achat
Génie industriel
Logistique
Production
Supply chain
Entreprises
Safran Seats
- Responsable PIC/PDP & Transformation Supply Chain
Issoudun
2021 - maintenant
Safran Landing Systems
- Responsable Lignes de Production
Molsheim (67120)
2018 - 2021
Safran Landing Systems
- Responsable Supplier Performance Management
Molsheim (67120)
2015 - 2018
Safran Landing Systems
- Supplier Performance Manager
Molsheim (67120)
2014 - 2015
Decathlon
- Acheteur industriel
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2011 - 2014
Decathlon
- Supply Production Leader
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2007 - 2010
Formations
APICS The Association For Operations Management APICS CPIM (Chicago)
Chicago
2017 - 2017
CPIM
Ecole Des Mines D'Albi-Carmaux EMAC
Albi
2003 - 2007
Lycée Pierre De Fermat
Toulouse
2002 - 2003
MPSI
Lycée Theophile Gautier
Tarbes
1999 - 2002
scientifique
Réseau
Carole RÉGNIER
Denis LEMAITRE
Jean-José ORTEU
Jérémy DUPONT
Julien LLOP
Olivier DESBATS
Peio BERGE
Phuong VAN
Rémi DARTHOS
Thomas REAL