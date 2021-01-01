Menu

Anthony BERNOULAT

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Achat
Génie industriel
Logistique
Production
Supply chain

Entreprises

  • Safran Seats - Responsable PIC/PDP & Transformation Supply Chain

    Issoudun 2021 - maintenant

  • Safran Landing Systems - Responsable Lignes de Production

    Molsheim (67120) 2018 - 2021

  • Safran Landing Systems - Responsable Supplier Performance Management

    Molsheim (67120) 2015 - 2018

  • Safran Landing Systems - Supplier Performance Manager

    Molsheim (67120) 2014 - 2015

  • Decathlon - Acheteur industriel

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2011 - 2014

  • Decathlon - Supply Production Leader

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2007 - 2010

Formations

Réseau