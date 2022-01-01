Retail
Anthony HENRIQUE
NANTES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Linux
Informatique
Vmware
Controlm
Entreprises
Proservia
- Technicien réseaux télécom
NANTES
maintenant
Proservia
- Technicien N2 Networker/Avamar
NANTES
2013 - maintenant
Formations
IUT de Saint-Malo
Saint Malo
2008 - 2010
Université Rennes 1 IUT Saint Malo
Saint Malo
2008 - 2010
Réseau
Anthony COCHERIE
Christophe GUIGOUREZ
Christophe PROVOOST
Elie BOUCAULT
Jeroen SWEIJEN
Michel TABOURET
Proservia MANPOWERGROUP
Simon TARDIF
Stéphane PAIRAULT
Vauleon ALEXANDRE
