Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Anthony LE CRAS
Ajouter
Anthony LE CRAS
VAUCRESSON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Toyota
- Finance Manager
VAUCRESSON
2011 - maintenant
Décathlon
- Responsable secteur montagne
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2010 - 2011
Intermarché
- Chef de secteur non alimentaire
Vert-le-Grand
2006 - 2010
E.Leclerc
- Chef de rayon non alimentaire
Ivry-sur-Seine
2002 - 2006
Carrefour
- Assistant chef de rayon
Massy
2000 - 2002
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Christine BIARDEAU
Michel LE CRAS
Sandra GUILLOT-IMBERT
Thomas POMMIER
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z