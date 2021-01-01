Menu

Anthony MONNET

AIX-EN-PROVENCE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Dover - PSG - Director of Sales

    2014 - maintenant

  • Dover - Pump Solutions Group - Region Manager Midde East - North Africa

    2012 - 2014

  • Vallourec - Production Unit Manager

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2010 - 2012 Production - Engineering & Supply Chain
    Implementation of LEAN management tools
    Staff: 160 persons
    Member of plant steering committee

  • Vallourec - Responsable Commercial Moyen-Orient

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2008 - 2010 Responsable Commercial Moyen-Orient
    VAM Drilling (division Oil & Gaz) à Dubaï, Emirats Arabes Unis
    Chiffre d’affaires région : 60 millions USD

    Poste: Vente et Promotion de systèmes de forage
    Prospection de nouveaux clients, Gestion de grands comptes
    Support technique clients
    Plan marketing et Business Development (acquisition de deux sociétés)
    Pilotage de l’équipe commerciale (7 personnes)

  • Vallourec - Ingénieur Marketing et Support Technique

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2004 - 2008 SMF-International puis Vallourec (acquisition)
    Ingénieur Marketing et Support technique
    VAM Drilling (division Oil & Gaz), à Aulnoye-Aymeries (59)
    Zone : Europe, Russie, Afrique, Asie

    Poste: Support technique clients et Suivi qualité usines
    Plans marketing produits
    Responsable des lignes de produits « Performance Drilling Systems »
    Développement d’une nouvelle ligne de produits « Gas tight connections »
    Standardisation de l’offre

  • Bouygues - Ingénieur Travaux

    2003 - 2004 Ingénieur Travaux Bâtiment
    Société NORPAC à Lille (59)

    Poste: Conduite de travaux tous Corps d’Etats
    Gestion financière des chantiers
    Relations clients, sous-traitants et fournisseurs
    Pilotage Qualité, Sécurité et Environnement

  • Bouygues International - Ingénieur Matériel

    Paris 2002 - 2003 Ingénieur Matériel
    Bouygues- Bâtiment International au TCHAD
    Projet pétrolier ESSO Tchad Cameroun

    Poste: Gestion d’un parc matériel d’une valeur de 75 millions d’Euros
    Encadrement de 40 expatriés et 500 travailleurs locaux

Formations

Réseau