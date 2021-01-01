Anthony MONNET

-
Dover - PSG
- Director of Sales
2014 - maintenant
-
Dover - Pump Solutions Group
- Region Manager Midde East - North Africa
2012 - 2014
-
Vallourec
- Production Unit Manager
Boulogne-Billancourt
2010 - 2012
Production - Engineering & Supply Chain
Implementation of LEAN management tools
Staff: 160 persons
Member of plant steering committee
-
Vallourec
- Responsable Commercial Moyen-Orient
Boulogne-Billancourt
2008 - 2010
Responsable Commercial Moyen-Orient
VAM Drilling (division Oil & Gaz) à Dubaï, Emirats Arabes Unis
Chiffre d’affaires région : 60 millions USD
Poste: Vente et Promotion de systèmes de forage
Prospection de nouveaux clients, Gestion de grands comptes
Support technique clients
Plan marketing et Business Development (acquisition de deux sociétés)
Pilotage de l’équipe commerciale (7 personnes)
-
Vallourec
- Ingénieur Marketing et Support Technique
Boulogne-Billancourt
2004 - 2008
SMF-International puis Vallourec (acquisition)
Ingénieur Marketing et Support technique
VAM Drilling (division Oil & Gaz), à Aulnoye-Aymeries (59)
Zone : Europe, Russie, Afrique, Asie
Poste: Support technique clients et Suivi qualité usines
Plans marketing produits
Responsable des lignes de produits « Performance Drilling Systems »
Développement d’une nouvelle ligne de produits « Gas tight connections »
Standardisation de l’offre
-
Bouygues
- Ingénieur Travaux
2003 - 2004
Ingénieur Travaux Bâtiment
Société NORPAC à Lille (59)
Poste: Conduite de travaux tous Corps d’Etats
Gestion financière des chantiers
Relations clients, sous-traitants et fournisseurs
Pilotage Qualité, Sécurité et Environnement
-
Bouygues International
- Ingénieur Matériel
Paris
2002 - 2003
Ingénieur Matériel
Bouygues- Bâtiment International au TCHAD
Projet pétrolier ESSO Tchad Cameroun
Poste: Gestion d’un parc matériel d’une valeur de 75 millions d’Euros
Encadrement de 40 expatriés et 500 travailleurs locaux