Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Anthony PENHARD
Ajouter
Anthony PENHARD
Education nationale
professeur
Mordelles
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
KNX
Javascript
HTML5 CSS3
Domotique
Entreprises
Education nationale
- Professeur
Technique | Mordelles (35310)
2013 - maintenant
Marsollier domotique
- Chargé d'affaires
2013 - 2013
SAB
- Ingénieur R&D Informatique
2004 - 2013
Ecole Louis De Broglie
Bruz (35170)
2000 - 2003
Formations
Ecole Louis De Broglie
Bruz (35170)
2000 - 2003
Réseau
Alain WUILLOT
Alexandre HEIM
Benoît LESAGE
Christian CARAMEL
Fx JEULAND
Jacques ERRA
Maxime CREPIN
Minne KARL
Morgan PERRINEL
Solène PENHARD
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z