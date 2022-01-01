Menu

Anthony VIENOT

DEVECEY

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Fromagerie mulin - Ligne

    2010 - 2012

Formations

  • Collège Les Sorentines Châtillon-Le-Duc (25) (Châtillon-Le-Duc)

    Châtillon-Le-Duc 2007 - 2009

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :