Antoine BAVEUX

Benfeld

En résumé

Curious, thinking out of the box, BtoB marketing management specialist,

Mes compétences :
Pricing
Marketing
Strategy
Branding
BtoB
Management
communication

Entreprises

  • Socomec - Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer

    Benfeld 2017 - maintenant

  • Schneider Electric - Head of Channel Marketing Energy BU

    Rueil Malmaison 2015 - 2017

  • Schneider Electric - Direct Sales & Transformation leader

    Rueil Malmaison 2014 - 2015 Direct sales management
    Front office support
    Change management: strategic portfolio management, strategy of competencies, process & organization
    Business stakes: about 1 800 M€

  • Schneider Electric - Strategic Marketing VP

    Rueil Malmaison 2013 - 2013 Strategy & International business development
    New product development
    Offer optimization
    Pricing
    Team developement
    2 strategic product families
    Business stakes: about 400M€

  • Schneider Electric - Marketing & Project VP

    Rueil Malmaison 2008 - 2013 Strategy & International business development
    Re-branding
    New product development
    Offer optimization
    Pricing
    Project management
    Team developement
    Business stakes: about 200M€

  • Schneider Electric - Directeur Marketing

    Rueil Malmaison 2005 - 2008 Business Development
    Communication & PR
    Anti counterfeighting
    People recruitment & development
    Business stakes: about 70 M€

  • Schneider Electric - Head of Brand Strategy

    Rueil Malmaison 2001 - 2005 Brand portfolio management & optimization
    Brand strategy
    Post-acquisition strategy

  • Schneider Electric - Integration Manager

    Rueil Malmaison 2000 - 2001

  • Schneider Electric - Product Manager Miniature Circuit Breakers

    Rueil Malmaison 1998 - 2000

  • Schneider Electric - Product Manager Enclosure systems

    Rueil Malmaison 1993 - 1998

  • Schneider Electric - Chef de publicité

    Rueil Malmaison 1990 - 1993

  • APTE SA - Consultant

    La Bussiere 1988 - 1990 Various missions on product, process & organization optimization
    Value Analysis, AMDEC, functional analysis

Formations

Réseau