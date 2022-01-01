Antoine DUPONT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
• A 2.5-year Supply Chain experience in the pharmaceutical industry in France and the UK;
• A 6-month Lean implementation, Performance and Project Management experience in the pharmaceutical industry in Vietnam;
• Multicultural work experiences;
• Trilingual French / English / Spanish.
Mes compétences :
Lean management
SAP
Excel
Trainer
Supply chain management
Problem solver
Multicultural management
Multicultural environment
Pharmaceutical industry
Project management
Team Management
5 S
Visual Management
Kanban
Visual basic
5 why
SMED
Microsoft Office
Gestion des stocks
Problem Solving
Adaptabilité
Logistique
MySQL
Microsoft Access
Optimisation des process
Optimisation de stocks