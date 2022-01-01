Menu

Antoine DUPONT

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

• A 2.5-year Supply Chain experience in the pharmaceutical industry in France and the UK;
• A 6-month Lean implementation, Performance and Project Management experience in the pharmaceutical industry in Vietnam;
• Multicultural work experiences;
• Trilingual French / English / Spanish.


Mes compétences :
Lean management
SAP
Excel
Trainer
Supply chain management
Problem solver
Multicultural management
Multicultural environment
Pharmaceutical industry
Project management
Team Management
5 S
Visual Management
Kanban
Visual basic
5 why
SMED
Microsoft Office
Gestion des stocks
Problem Solving
Adaptabilité
Logistique
MySQL
Microsoft Access
Optimisation des process
Optimisation de stocks

Entreprises

  • Pelican Rouge Coffee Solutions - Business Analyst Continuous Improvement

    2016 - maintenant

  • Pelican Rouge Group - Business Analyst

    2014 - 2016

  • Sanofi - Inventory Optimization Analyst

    Paris 2013 - 2014 • Improved the stock analysis process.
    • Made the daily analysis to:
     Alert Supply Chains and Export Customer Services (ECS) on slow moving stocks.
     Identify the responsibilities of stocks at reception.
    • Elaboration of analysis tools for end of month analysis by activity to:
     Identify the origin of stocks and communicate the stocks with overtime parking as defined with the markets.
     Identify the stocks with shelf life below the markets’ constraints.
     Communicate the stocks to Export Customer Services, plants, markets’ Supply Chains and Global Finance.
     Challenge the markets’ Supply Chains and ECS for the tracking of the stocks belonging to their perimeter.
    • Coordination of the different key information to determinate the responsibilities during arbitration sessions.

  • Sanofi-Aventis Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City - Lean & Performance Management Coordinator

    2011 - 2012 Achievements on 2 manufacturing sites:

    • Built a new Lean culture on two manufacturing sites.
    • Supervised 2 teams of 8 people each.
    • Trained the Lean teams (47 hours), managers (4 hours) and staff (3 hours) on Lean methodology (philosophy and principles) and tools (5S, Visual Management and SMED).
    • Deployed Visual Management dashboards on 2 pilot lines (packing line - one in each plant); 22 dashboards implemented in 2012; 72 dashboards deployed in 2014. Breakdown times divided by 1.8 between 2011 and 2013.
    • Implemented SMED for the changeover of a tablet press: changeover time reduction by 9 hours (from 13 hours to 4 hours), i.e. time saving: 70%.
    • Put in place project management with steering committee and Lean teams.
    • Managed the first phase of an important building project focused on optimization for the Vietnamese sites (organization of workshops to define the flows and the layout with managers and supervisors).

  • Sanofi-Aventis UK, Newcastle-upon-Tyne - Supply chain trainee

    2008 - 2009 • Developed a computer tool to optimize the orders’ preparation for the warehouse

    • Developed a computer tool to forecast the occupation of the warehouse over 6 weeks to reduce the occupation by 25%, from 95% to 70%.

    • Developed a tool to reduce chemical consumption for drug bins by 35% per year for 2009 and 2010 compared to 2008 (£31,000 savings in 2009 compared to 2008; £9,000 savings in 2010 compared to 2009).

  • Sanofi-Aventis France, Saint-Loubès - Stock Control technician

    2007 - 2007 • Controlled goods in and goods out.
    • Forecasted the deliveries to foreign markets and to St Loubès’ distribution centre.

Formations

  • APICS

    Paris 2016 - 2016 CSCP

  • Pelican Rouge Coffee Solutions

    Paris 2015 - 2016 Green Belt

  • APICS

    Paris 2014 - 2014 CPIM

  • Universidad Rey Juan Carlos URJC (Vicálvaro Madrid)

    Vicálvaro Madrid 2010 - 2012 Master en Dirección Internacional de Empresas

    Marketing Strategy, Financial Analysis, Research Methods, Personal Development.

  • Hull Business School (Kingston Upon Hull)

    Kingston Upon Hull 2009 - 2010 Bachelor of Arts with Honours

    Business Strategy, International Business, International Human Resources, International Marketing, International Accounting, Market Finance.

  • KEDGE - Business School Bordeaux (Anciennement BEM)

    Bordeaux 2006 - 2012 Master Global Management

    International Business & Strategy, Business Project Management, People Management, Diversity Management, Corporate Social Responsibility, Financial Analysis, Marketing, Epistemology, Personal Development.

Réseau