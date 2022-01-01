Antoine DURAND

Mes compétences :
Prospection
Marketing
Communication
Sales
Flexibilité
analysis
Management
Entreprises
Vente-Privee.com
- Gestionnaire de compte Électronique Grand Publique
Saint-Denis2013 - maintenant
Pioneer Electronics - France
- Area Sales Manager
2012 - maintenantIn charge for the commercial development of the Pioneer brand in Western part of France (half of the country).
Responsibilities include :
- Developing commercial partnership with each client (over 120 accounts to manage).
- Re-activating clients, on a territory that has been unsupervised for over a year.
- Identifying and chasing business opportunities (new routes to market, new promotions and incentives).
Results : so far, sustaining a double digit growth (+18%) in a shrinking market.
Swatch Group
- Visual Merchandiser - Tissot
Fontainemelon2011 - 2012Responsibilities included following the commercial performance of each of the 180 clients of the given portfolio, and reporting to both the Area Sales Manager and the Brand Director.
The objectives were to develop the quality and coherence of the Tissot Brand in the South West of France (22 departments), by different means :
- Taking corrective actions in shop, by obtaining more shelf space, ensuring the qualitative perception of the displays and augmenting the visibility of the brand.
- Developing customer-specific promotional plans , with made to order POSM.
- Ensuring the formation of the clients' sales team on each of the 350+ available products.
- Advising of the best possible products assortment, according on the shop typology and past rotations.
- Chasing opportunities to improve the overall performance of distribution network.
results: growth of 22% on the area.
Carlsberg Group
- Sales coordination and POSM operations manager
Copenhague2010 - 2010Responsible for the interface between the sales force and administrative functions : administrated the online information platform for the sales force (included performance analysis, incentives, and weekly digests).
Worked hand in hand with the marketing department for the implementation of the commercial strategy to the sales team (a hundred persons). Other part of the job was a back-office support to the sales force : ensuring the smooth running of the POSM management, from stock levels to day-to-day logistics, and shipping optimization, while dealing with each and every problem a sales representative could encounter while on the field.
Innocent Drinks Ltd.
- Out Of Home Sales Development
2008 - 2009Sales intern for commercial development in the out-of-home department (caterers, high traffic sites, hotels & restaurants in and around Paris), fully fledged member of a 3 people team in charge of this strategic and complex sector for the entire country. Responsibilities included client canvassing, and increasing profitability of already existing clients. Developed sales by 5% over the 6 months.
Improved networking skills through the major client portfolio under my responsibility (Compass, Sodexo, Autogrill and wholesalers). The end of my internship resulted in the creation of a permanent position in order to take over from my work.
Specialization in Strategic Marketing and Entrepreneurship
Activities and Societies: Member of the Mountaineering Society
Part of the IPBS (International Partnership of Business school) web-developement team. Built and administered several online collaborative tools.