Antoine DURAND

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
C++
Microsoft .NET
Entreprises
Lectra
- Chef de Projet
Paris2000 - maintenant2011-2014: Launching service packs to serve better the installed base. Visiting customers all over Europe (Poland, Slovenia, Germany, Italy and Finland) to take their wishes into consideration. Definition of a new major version dedicated to Airbag cutting market (one-piece woven and flat). Improving Furniture version creating 3D tufting effect.
2009-2010: Completed a new project about managing the 3D to 2D process, software is now ready for textile prototyping.
2005-2008: Linking 3D patterns to 2D parts, 2D nesting and prototyping. Recruiting three new engineers to develop the software specifications. Doing less coding, more management and marketing.
2003-2004: Adapting software to Furniture market thanks to a 3D offset function. Signing of prestigious customers in Italy, Germany and northern countries. Impacting on our own marketing trends.
2001-2002: Recruiting and training two engineers. Traveling in the US and Japan to take customers needs into account. Fitting the software to Automotive market through beta sites. Software launching and first commercial success.
1999-2000: Working one year at Missler Toulouse to start from scratch the management and development of a 3D to 2D CAD system for textile industry: 3D patterns are automatically flattened in 2D. Launching, specifications writing and signing of Missler and Inria partnerships.
Missler Software
- Ingénieur Développement
Evry1999 - 2000Lectra sent me to Missler over the year to take the lead in a 3D and 2D development program. I, so, have laid down the first stone of this project that became after a commercial success.
Dassault Systèmes
- Ingénieur Etude et Développement
Vélizy-Villacoublay 1996 - 1999I had 3 different missions at Dassault Systèmes. First, I integrated the Analysis and Simulation group to recode the finite elements quality criteria (2D and 3D elements). I then, jumped to Nastran department to program the bulk data export. Finally, in the CAA context, I trained customers to integrate their functions in Catia.
I worked at IFP to model the internal flows inside internal combustion engines. Those flows are ruled by Navier-Stokes equations. The difficulty here was the moving mesh: piston is going up and down, valves are opening. During this work, I made a computer program that solved those equations using a finite volume method centered at node. I also showed theoretically that finite volumes that were "fo