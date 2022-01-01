Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Antoine DUSSOURT
Ajouter
Antoine DUSSOURT
FRANKFURT AM MAIN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Dematic Europe GmbH
- Lead buyer
maintenant
Federal Mogul
- Commodity Manager
SAINT JEAN DE LA RUELLE Cedex
2007 - 2011
Yazaki Europe
- Adanced purchasing buyer
Le Chesnay
2001 - 2007
Formations
ICN (Nancy)
Nancy
2000 - 2001
DESCI
Université Cergy Pontoise
Cergy Pontoise
1996 - 2000
Maitrise
Réseau
Benjamin DEFAYE
Benoit PESCHE
Damien HAMEL
Franck GERMAIN
Georgete ORGANISTA
Guillaume RUTMAN
Guillaume THOMAS
Jacky DI MEO
Pauline DE PERETTI