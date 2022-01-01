Menu

Antoine DUSSOURT

FRANKFURT AM MAIN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Dematic Europe GmbH - Lead buyer

    maintenant

  • Federal Mogul - Commodity Manager

    SAINT JEAN DE LA RUELLE Cedex 2007 - 2011

  • Yazaki Europe - Adanced purchasing buyer

    Le Chesnay 2001 - 2007

Formations

Réseau