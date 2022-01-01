-
Bml Istisharat
- Vice President
2017 - 2018
•Entrepreneurial Built a portfolio of 40 Millions Dollars opportunities
.Project Director Managed implementation and execution of all aspects of Strategic Initiatives at Alpha Banks &Insurance Companies for Digital Transformation.• Worked with senior management to define project objectives and get buy-in for requirements gathering and prioritization for Roadmap Digital Banking and Roadmap Digital Insurance
-
Self Employed
- PDG
2016 - maintenant
PDG de PME
ANTOINE EGEILEH SELF EMPLOYED * Cabinets de conseils * Beyrouth
J'aide les PDG à améliorer leurs capacités dans trois domaines:
DIRECTEUR STRATÉGIE INNOVATION - compétences en leadership (y compris la définition et le maintien d'une
Permis B, Permis A, Permis C culture d'entreprise performante);
- compétences en affaires (par exemple, analyse et planification
concurrentielles); et
- compétences interpersonnelles (p. ex. gestion des relations avec les
COMPÉTENCES investisseurs, les membres du conseil d'administration et l'équipe de
direction). Spécialités: entreprises de taille moyenne
Générales PDG Coaching
Advanced excel Croissance Top Line
Planning stratégique Feuilles de route
Team leadership Stratégie de développement
-
Sage France
- Vice President
Paris
2016 - maintenant
Développement de Sage X3 pour les très Grandes Entreprises des Pays du Golfe en concurence avec Oracle,SalesForce et Microsoft et partenariat avec Tata Consulting et Wipro.
-
Self Employed
- Founder
2016 - maintenant
Transformation d'un groupe Informatique en Partenaire des Solutions Innovantes pour Banques et Assurance
Transformation d'un Editeur de Logiciels Banques et Assurances en OmniChanel Leader du parcours Client
-
Itg
- Vice President
75008
2016 - 2016
I am developing new business opportunities for ITG 22 companies mainly in Temenos Banking solutions in Saas mode,Hosting and Cloud managed services ,HP and Nutronix (Citrix partner) in Memory Hardware and software,Microsoft and Oracle Erp Crm and HR ,LG Digital Signage ,Gemino modular open space in Lebanon,Cairo and Algeria
I have signed for 2 Millions US Dollars and built 30 Millions US Dollars opportunities .•Developped Cross Sellind&Upselling Strategy &Customer Experience.
Qualities appreciated by management Energetic, self-directed and self-motivated, able to build and sustain long-term relationships with clients and colleagues.• Strong analytical and problem solving skills
-
Self Employed
- PDG
2016 - maintenant
PDG de PME
ANTOINE EGEILEH SELF EMPLOYED * Cabinets de conseils * Beyrouth
J'aide les PDG à améliorer leurs capacités dans trois domaines:
DIRECTEUR STRATÉGIE INNOVATION - compétences en leadership (y compris la définition et le maintien d'une
Permis B, Permis A, Permis C culture d'entreprise performante);
- compétences en affaires (par exemple, analyse et planification
concurrentielles); et
- compétences interpersonnelles (p. ex. gestion des relations avec les
COMPÉTENCES investisseurs, les membres du conseil d'administration et l'équipe de
direction). Spécialités: entreprises de taille moyenne
Générales PDG Coaching
Advanced excel Croissance Top Line
Planning stratégique Feuilles de route
Team leadership Stratégie de développement
-
Sage
- Vice President
Paris
2015 - 2015
Getting Sage ME To Tier 2 By winning large Contracts of Erp CRM and HRM and By recruting Tier 1 PARTNERS In Uae,Saudi Arabia Qatar and Sultanate of Oman.Referencing Sage In The Public Sector In All Gulf countries
Enhancing Sage major value Customer for Life. Business Strategy for recruting Tata Consulting Services and Winpro
-
Self-informatique
- Consultant & Président directeur général de PME
angers
1992 - 2015
Consultant AMOA Gérer le conseil
Stratégie organisationnelle
Cloud Computing Coaching Président directeur général de PME
CRM Self Informatique SAP SAGE * Ingénierie & services associés * France
Développement commercial J'ai mis en place des solutions innovantes de Sap et Sage et des services SAAS
Expérience client associés utilisés à grande échelle dans le cloud , Erp, CRM, IVPP, un produit
Grands Comptes pharmaceutique en croissance rapide générant des revenus de 200 millions de
Leadership dollars), Européenne des Marbres (un projet d'infrastructure français de 75 Logiciel d'entreprise emplacements), Cevital (un réfrigérateur blanc de Brandt et fabricant de Management machines à laver et détaillant - 11 sites) et Kompass (une entreprise Performer internationale basée en France composée de pages jaunes - 700 personnes).
Pipeline Development
-
Self-informatique
- Consultant & Président directeur général de PME
angers
1992 - 2015
Consultant AMOA Gérer le conseil
Stratégie organisationnelle
Cloud Computing Coaching Président directeur général de PME
CRM Self Informatique SAP SAGE * Ingénierie & services associés * France
Développement commercial J'ai mis en place des solutions innovantes de Sap et Sage et des services SAAS
Expérience client associés utilisés à grande échelle dans le cloud , Erp, CRM, IVPP, un produit
Grands Comptes pharmaceutique en croissance rapide générant des revenus de 200 millions de
Leadership dollars), Européenne des Marbres (un projet d'infrastructure français de 75 Logiciel d'entreprise emplacements), Cevital (un réfrigérateur blanc de Brandt et fabricant de Management machines à laver et détaillant - 11 sites) et Kompass (une entreprise Performer internationale basée en France composée de pages jaunes - 700 personnes).
Pipeline Development
-
Self-informatique
- Président
angers
1991 - 2004
I have improved the leadership infrastructure of Banking Insurance and midsized companies seeking to accelerate their performance.
I publish extensively on LinkedIn and Twitter on how CEO can face challenges and opportunities coming from accelerated disruption.
-
Self Informatique
- President and Tranformation Director Innovation Sap
Créteil
1991 - 2014
-I have managed 3,2 Millions euros revenue with 25 employees with new created activities around SageERP and CRM and accounting and payroll solutions and Sap Business One ERP
-I have sold a non profit activity of developping specific software for Rungis food market
-Transformed the company model to standard software fromt specific software with good volume transactions 1200 customers, .
-Strong ability to translate Customer experience into marketable solutions to core market trends.
-25 years experience as Project Director with risk analysis and delivering Projects
-Strategic vision of partnering with KDP CRM and Adonis ERP before that Sage purchase these companies and transform Adonix to Sage X3 and goes to CRM market with Sage CRM and Vente Partner.and going to vertical markets (Manufacturing ,Project management ,Pharmacy industry with Sage and Sap standard ERP.
-Succesfully Self was the first Sage partner to sell cloud solutions and receive President award and Winning award for the biggest sales increase on Sage 1000 midmarket
-Strong ability to recruit and build high performing teams.
-Visionary leader that brings a proven ability to align teamsaround a common goal.
-Continuosly stretch myself and my team to drive sustainable business performance in a dynamic fashion
-Continue to face difficult challenges to constantly learn and push the limits
-
Itg
- Vice President Sage CRM
75008
1981 - 1991
Avant-Ventes Retail Vice President
Sage CRM MDS Arabia MMALRUMAIH * Cabinets de conseils * Riyad
Assurance J'ai lançé une SSII Grands Compte por Système Informatiques Hospitaliers et
Direction generale GED sur 5 villes avec plusieurs contrats avec les Hopitaux Militaires et autres
Competitive Analysis Ministères
Business model innovation
SAP ERP
-
Midasys
- Vice President MDS
1981 - 1991
Avant-Ventes Retail Vice President
Sage CRM MDS Arabia MMALRUMAIH * Cabinets de conseils * Riyad
Assurance J'ai lançé une SSII Grands Compte por Système Informatiques Hospitaliers et
Direction generale GED sur 5 villes avec plusieurs contrats avec les Hopitaux Militaires et autres
Competitive Analysis Ministères
Business model innovation
SAP ERP
-
CENTRES D'INTÉRÊT
- Ingénieur
1976 - 1976
Natation, Chorale, Voyage ESIB