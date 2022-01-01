Menu

Antoine ENGASSER

COURBEVOIE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Google analytics
Communication
Google Adwords
Emailing
Marketing
SEM
Internet
CRM analytique

Entreprises

  • Total - Traffic Manager

    COURBEVOIE 2014 - 2014 - Monitoring SEO and SEA campaigns
    - Bid Optimization on Adwords (budget up to $15,000/month)
    - Web Analytics (XITI) / Reporting on activity and KPI’s.
    - Marketing Automation and Trigger Emailing (EMARSYS)

    http://www.lenergietoutcompris.fr/
    http://www.fioulmarket.fr/

  • LaFourchette.com - Traffic Manager Assistant

    2011 - 2011 - Creating new email campaigns and benchmarking among competitors.
    - Revision of the Newsletter (click rate +100%)
    - Segmentation and targeting within the data base for online communication. (EMAILVISION)
    - Prospect Relationship Management
    - Implement, sustain and control Co-Registration campaigns (up to 800,000 Leads)

  • Tupperware - Assistant Chef de Produit

    Rueil-Malmaison 2010 - 2010 - Research products, markets, and competitors
    - Develop product strategies and promotional planning
    - Introduce new products on the French market

Formations

Réseau