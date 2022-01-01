Antoine ENGASSER

Mes compétences :
Google analytics
Communication
Google Adwords
Emailing
Marketing
SEM
Internet
CRM analytique
Entreprises
Total
- Traffic Manager
COURBEVOIE2014 - 2014- Monitoring SEO and SEA campaigns
- Bid Optimization on Adwords (budget up to $15,000/month)
- Web Analytics (XITI) / Reporting on activity and KPI’s.
- Marketing Automation and Trigger Emailing (EMARSYS)
2011 - 2011- Creating new email campaigns and benchmarking among competitors.
- Revision of the Newsletter (click rate +100%)
- Segmentation and targeting within the data base for online communication. (EMAILVISION)
- Prospect Relationship Management
- Implement, sustain and control Co-Registration campaigns (up to 800,000 Leads)
Tupperware
- Assistant Chef de Produit
Rueil-Malmaison2010 - 2010- Research products, markets, and competitors
- Develop product strategies and promotional planning
- Introduce new products on the French market