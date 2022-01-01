Menu

Antoine FOURNIER

CONFLANS STE HONORINE

En résumé

I have over 20 years experience in the distribution of cosmetic ingredients, having worked internationally for leading ingredient manufacturers like Shin-Etsu Silicones, ICI, Stearineries Dubois, Nikko Chemicals and Maruzen Pharmaceuticals.

As Manager for the European Market at well known cosmetic finished product manufacturers, I have aligned the commercial and technical coordination between clients and manufacturers for the launching of cosmetic ingredient lines and also for creating new valuable cosmetic ingredients.

Please don't hesitate if you'd like to talk one-on-one...

My door is always open !

Mes compétences :
Ventes
Marketing
Sales
Commercial

Entreprises

  • COSMACT, S.A.S. - PRESIDENT and CEO

    2010 - maintenant Flexible and fast acting Experienced Services and Distribution company for Raw Materials and Active Ingredients in Cosmetics.

  • Shin Etsu Silicones Europe B.V. - Sales Manager Europe for Cosmetics

    2007 - 2010 Improve the commercial organization of the cosmetic department of Shin-Etsu Silicones.
    Develop, maintain and lead an internal team and the distribution network to develop the image, sales and profit of Shin-Etsu Silicones with cosmetics manufacturing companies.
    Establish strategic relationship with key leading cosmetic manufacturing companies.

  • SpecialChem4Cosmetics - Vice President Cosmetics

    2006 - 2007 Web site and users community growth coordination
    Sales and Marketing plan for the Cosmetic platform
    Creating relations and missions with Clients
    Selling the adequate Services programs for clients

  • Jan Dekker International - Cosmetic Sales Manager

    1999 - 2006 Marketing Management
    Coordination with suppliers to create product environment.
    Marketing plan for new active ingredients
    Leaflets for new products
    Keeping-up on Marketing trends for Jan Dekker International

    Sales Management
    Project management and coordination with suppliers on exclusive projects for clients
    Establish Commercial and Technical Partnerships with Key Accounts.
    Develop sales and profit.

    Success
    Strategic active developments for customers with Japanese suppliers
    Marketing plan and Action plan for new product concepts for Jan Dekker International,
    Coordination on the new website and cosmetic information technology
    Coordination for the new ERP (Navision) settlement between France and Holland

Formations