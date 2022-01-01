Antoine GENOT

-
NESTLE FRANCE
Marne La Vallée Cedex 2
maintenant
-
Pernod-Ricard Europe
- Business Development Manager
2011 - maintenant
-
The Boston Consulting Group
- Consultant - Strategy, Marketing & Sales missions for mostly FMCG companies
Paris
2010 - 2011
• Reviewed strategic portfolio for the assistance subsidiary of an insurer : market sizing, benchmarking, cost base analysis…
• Designed and implemented a new commercial organization for an FMCG company : structure, processes, tools,
• Helped an FMCG company evaluate its R&D project portfolio and allocate its resources,
• Implemented a new cost management method in a utility company.
-
Procter & Gamble
- Category Manager on Gillette
Asnières-sur-Seine
2009 - 2010
• Reshaped Gillette commercial strategy to grow volume by 20% (disruptive business model),
• Led the launch of the new Jan 11 Gillette initiative : assortment, pricing, promotional strategy,
• Managed a Category Manager Assistant.
-
Procter & Gamble
- Key Account Manager for Carrefour
Asnières-sur-Seine
2007 - 2009
• Reached highest ever market shares at Carrefour through tailor-made Joint Business Plans negotiations,
• Negotiated assortment, initiatives launch, promotion strategy, merchandising approach,
• Helped customer grow trade profit : differentiation, mix management, pricing recommendations.
-
Procter & Gamble
- Category Manager Pampers
Asnières-sur-Seine
2006 - 2007
• Designed the Wipes commercial strategy to gain visibility instore : new Wipes Merchandising approach, +7% share of shelf vs yag, improvement of promotional Bible : +12% share of display vs yag,
• Led a Retail plan to grow AMJ 07 Pampers shares: +5% shares vs yag.
-
Procter & Gamble
- Sales Representative on Beauty Care
Asnières-sur-Seine
2005 - 2006
• Ensured excellence of execution in 35 stores around Paris, including Carrefour or Auchan stores among the top 3,
• Leveraged the 4Ps to develop the turnover of each store : Assortment, Merchandising, Promotion,
• Trained Sales Reps newcomers: Negotiation skills, Communication skills, Persuasive Selling Format.
-
Nestlé
- Business Development Manager on Baby Food
Marne La Vallée Cedex 2
2004 - 2004
• Recommended potential Out of Home distribution channels on Baby Food.
-
Warner Music
- Assistant Brand Manager (Internship)
Paris
2004 - 2004
ABM WEA : French Music Label(Internship)
-
Nestlé
- Sales Representative on Hot beverages and Baby Food
Marne La Vallée Cedex 2
2004 - 2005
• Executed the national plans to develop the turnover of each store : Assortment, Merchandising, Promotion.
-
Nicolas
- Store Manager
THIAIS
2003 - 2003
• Managed a Wine & Spirits shop (counseling, stocks) : +14% turnover in July-Aug 2003 vs. July-Aug 2002.
-
Pernod
- Assistant Brand Manager on Suze
PARIS
2002 - 2002
• Led a 150k€ budget campaign to grow awareness.
-
Savoirweb
- Project Manager
2000 - 2000