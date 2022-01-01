Menu

Antoine GENOT

Marne La Vallée Cedex 2

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

7 year experience in Strategy, Marketing and Sales - FMCG companies

Mes compétences :
Trade Marketing
Category Management
Sales

Entreprises

  • NESTLE FRANCE

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 maintenant

  • Pernod-Ricard Europe - Business Development Manager

    2011 - maintenant

  • The Boston Consulting Group - Consultant - Strategy, Marketing & Sales missions for mostly FMCG companies

    Paris 2010 - 2011 • Reviewed strategic portfolio for the assistance subsidiary of an insurer : market sizing, benchmarking, cost base analysis…
    • Designed and implemented a new commercial organization for an FMCG company : structure, processes, tools,
    • Helped an FMCG company evaluate its R&D project portfolio and allocate its resources,
    • Implemented a new cost management method in a utility company.

  • Procter & Gamble - Category Manager on Gillette

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2009 - 2010 • Reshaped Gillette commercial strategy to grow volume by 20% (disruptive business model),
    • Led the launch of the new Jan 11 Gillette initiative : assortment, pricing, promotional strategy,
    • Managed a Category Manager Assistant.

  • Procter & Gamble - Key Account Manager for Carrefour

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2007 - 2009 • Reached highest ever market shares at Carrefour through tailor-made Joint Business Plans negotiations,
    • Negotiated assortment, initiatives launch, promotion strategy, merchandising approach,
    • Helped customer grow trade profit : differentiation, mix management, pricing recommendations.

  • Procter & Gamble - Category Manager Pampers

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2006 - 2007 • Designed the Wipes commercial strategy to gain visibility instore : new Wipes Merchandising approach, +7% share of shelf vs yag, improvement of promotional Bible : +12% share of display vs yag,
    • Led a Retail plan to grow AMJ 07 Pampers shares: +5% shares vs yag.

  • Procter & Gamble - Sales Representative on Beauty Care

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2005 - 2006 • Ensured excellence of execution in 35 stores around Paris, including Carrefour or Auchan stores among the top 3,
    • Leveraged the 4Ps to develop the turnover of each store : Assortment, Merchandising, Promotion,
    • Trained Sales Reps newcomers: Negotiation skills, Communication skills, Persuasive Selling Format.

  • Nestlé - Business Development Manager on Baby Food

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 2004 - 2004 • Recommended potential Out of Home distribution channels on Baby Food.

  • Warner Music - Assistant Brand Manager (Internship)

    Paris 2004 - 2004 ABM WEA : French Music Label(Internship)

  • Nestlé - Sales Representative on Hot beverages and Baby Food

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 2004 - 2005 • Executed the national plans to develop the turnover of each store : Assortment, Merchandising, Promotion.

  • Nicolas - Store Manager

    THIAIS 2003 - 2003 • Managed a Wine & Spirits shop (counseling, stocks) : +14% turnover in July-Aug 2003 vs. July-Aug 2002.

  • Pernod - Assistant Brand Manager on Suze

    PARIS 2002 - 2002 • Led a 150k€ budget campaign to grow awareness.

  • Savoirweb - Project Manager

    2000 - 2000

Formations