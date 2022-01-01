Antoine GRENIER

International Senior Finance Executive

- Business Partner

- 18 years of international finance experience mainly in Oil & Gas and Change Management Consulting

- Mobile - lived and worked in the US, West Africa, and North Africa.

- Ex-Management Consulting Group plc

- Trium EMBA from NY University Stern/LSE/HEC Paris

- Dauphine University degrees in Economics, Accounting and Finance



Mes compétences :

International

USA