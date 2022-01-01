Menu

Antoine GRENIER

LEVALLOIS PERRET

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

International Senior Finance Executive
- Business Partner
- 18 years of international finance experience mainly in Oil & Gas and Change Management Consulting
- Mobile - lived and worked in the US, West Africa, and North Africa.
- Ex-Management Consulting Group plc
- Trium EMBA from NY University Stern/LSE/HEC Paris
- Dauphine University degrees in Economics, Accounting and Finance

Mes compétences :
International
USA

Entreprises

  • Argon Consulting - Partner

    LEVALLOIS PERRET 2015 - maintenant

  • Altran - Deputy Group CFO

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2011 - 2015 - Lead the France Finance and Administrative functions
    - Support the EVP South Europe and France COO in achieving agressive business objectives (Bottom line, overheads rate, ROI, Cash generation)
    - Integrate acquired companies in France
    - Support the growth of Altran offshore platform in India
    - Support M&A in Asia
    - Transform the Group support organization and the associated business processes to adapt to new business models, and implement Shared Services
    - Select and implement the new Group ERP
    - Support Group CFO in investors relations

  • Schlumberger - CFO Geoservices

    Paris 2010 - 2011 • Schlumberger acquired Geoservices in March 2010. Assigned to replace the incumbent CFO
    • Head of Finance (150 employees WW) for the new entity composed of Geoservices and Schlumberger Slickline business (2010 combined estimated revenue: $650 million for 5600 employees in 50 countries)
    • Mission: business partner to the incumbent Geoservices CEO and since March 2011 to the Geoservices President; assure business continuity, co-lead change management across the organization, define and implement a finance integration plan and deliver expected results as planned in the business acquisition plan (top line development, cost synergies and tax optimization)

  • Schlumberger - Treasurer Europe, Africa & Russia (Corporate)

    Paris 2008 - 2010

  • Schlumberger - Region Financial Controller, Africa

    Paris 2006 - 2007 Based in Algiers (Algeria)
    Regional controlling role covering all Seismic Schlumerbeger acitvities under the brand Westerngeco

  • Schlumberger - Operation Controller Algeria

    Paris 2004 - 2006

  • Schlumberger - Financial controller Tunisia

    Paris 2003 - 2004 Based in Tunis
    First country CFO job

  • Schlumberger - Group Internal Auditor (USA)

    Paris 2001 - 2003 Based in Houston TX

  • Management Consulting Group - Project Manager

    Casablanca 1999 - 2001

  • Schlumberger - Dowell Business Analyst Equatorial Guinea

    Paris 1997 - 1998 CSNE in Equatorial Guinea

Formations

  • New York University NYU (New York)

    New York 2009 - 2011 TRIUM EMBA

  • London School Of Economics And Political Science

    2009 - 2011 TRIUM EMBA

  • HEC TRIUM

    Jouy En Josas 2009 - 2011

  • Université Paris Dauphine

    Paris 1992 - 1996

Réseau