Antoine GRENIER

International Senior Finance Executive
- Business Partner
- 18 years of international finance experience mainly in Oil & Gas and Change Management Consulting
- Mobile - lived and worked in the US, West Africa, and North Africa.
- Ex-Management Consulting Group plc
- Trium EMBA from NY University Stern/LSE/HEC Paris
- Dauphine University degrees in Economics, Accounting and Finance
Mes compétences :
International
USA