Antoine HAREL

HANOI

En résumé

Mes compétences :
SAP Business Planning & Consolidations
Management
Microsoft Access
Microsoft Excel
Coala
Microsoft Word
Cegid
Visual Basic for Applications
SQL
Microsoft PowerPoint
CAPEX
Finance controlling
Accounting
Treasury
Budget
Forecast

Entreprises

  • Hutchinson Vietnam - Finance controller

    2014 - maintenant - Producing group analytical reports and local financial statements
    - Presenting monthly results, KPI, budget variances and ad-hoc analysis for management
    - Preparing annual budget and strategy
    - Setting up CAPEX follow-up to ensure budget limit is respected
    - Ensuring liquidity risk: monthly treasury forecast, set-up of loans
    - Minimizing tax risk and ensuring tax compliance by coordinating with tax retainers
    - Supervising the implementation of internal control processes to reduce risks in finance, human resource, logistic and purchase departments
    - Implementing integrity program regarding suppliers and intermediates
    - Improving working capital: reduction of inventory levels, clearing receivables
    - Supervising two accounting staff

    - Project manager: supervising the implementation of the new group Business Intelligence system for sales, analytical and accounting results, budget and strategy, in Korea &Vietnam (5 BU): ensuring deadlines, training of end-users, finding local technical solutions

  • Hutchinson Korea - Managerial accountant (VIE)

    2012 - 2014 - Supervising the implementation of financial and analytical group reports (P&L, B/S, CAPEX)
    - Participating in the budget and strategy
    - Assuring the implementation of group internal control processes to prepare group audit

  • PwC - Junior Accountant

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2010 - 2011 - Being in charge of monthly and yearly bookkeeping
    - Preparing tax returns and tax forms
    - Cooperating with auditors

  • BDO - Financial accounting and audit (Intern)

    Paris 2009 - 2010 - Being in charge of monthly and yearly bookkeeping
    - Preparing financial statements, tax returns and tax form

Formations

  • ESCEM TOURS-POITIERS (Tours)

    Tours 2007 - 2010 Master's degree

  • Université Rennes 1 (Rennes)

    Rennes 2005 - 2007 DEUG (2-year degree)

  • IUT Vannes (Vannes)

    Vannes 2004 - 2005 One year

