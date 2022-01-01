Antoine HAREL

Mes compétences :
SAP Business Planning & Consolidations
Management
Microsoft Access
Microsoft Excel
Coala
Microsoft Word
Cegid
Visual Basic for Applications
SQL
Microsoft PowerPoint
CAPEX
Finance controlling
Accounting
Treasury
Budget
Forecast
Entreprises
Hutchinson Vietnam
- Finance controller
2014 - maintenant- Producing group analytical reports and local financial statements
- Presenting monthly results, KPI, budget variances and ad-hoc analysis for management
- Preparing annual budget and strategy
- Setting up CAPEX follow-up to ensure budget limit is respected
- Ensuring liquidity risk: monthly treasury forecast, set-up of loans
- Minimizing tax risk and ensuring tax compliance by coordinating with tax retainers
- Supervising the implementation of internal control processes to reduce risks in finance, human resource, logistic and purchase departments
- Implementing integrity program regarding suppliers and intermediates
- Improving working capital: reduction of inventory levels, clearing receivables
- Supervising two accounting staff
- Project manager: supervising the implementation of the new group Business Intelligence system for sales, analytical and accounting results, budget and strategy, in Korea &Vietnam (5 BU): ensuring deadlines, training of end-users, finding local technical solutions
Hutchinson Korea
- Managerial accountant (VIE)
2012 - 2014- Supervising the implementation of financial and analytical group reports (P&L, B/S, CAPEX)
- Participating in the budget and strategy
- Assuring the implementation of group internal control processes to prepare group audit
PwC
- Junior Accountant
Neuilly-sur-Seine2010 - 2011- Being in charge of monthly and yearly bookkeeping
- Preparing tax returns and tax forms
- Cooperating with auditors
BDO
- Financial accounting and audit (Intern)
Paris2009 - 2010- Being in charge of monthly and yearly bookkeeping
- Preparing financial statements, tax returns and tax form