Antoine Huss is a global citizen by nature. Born and raised in the Middle East, from French parents, he was bound to travel and explore the cultures of this world, including his own. As such, he obtained a joint Master’s degree in Anthropology (2002) from the Université March Bloch in France and Concordia University in Canada, after conducting a field research in Mali. His thesis, focusing on the transformation of cultural identities through the migration process, naturally led him to work as a researcher and social worker for immigrant and refugee-serving organizations, including the Canadian Council for Refugees (CCR) in Montreal. After moving to Ottawa (2004), Antoine started working at the national and international level as a Public Education and Community Outreach consultant for institutions like the United Nations Association in Canada (UNA-Canada), the Canadian International Development Agency (CIDA) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). In January of 2007, Antoine will start a position as a policy analyst for the Multiculturalism Policy and Human Rights Directorate at Canadian Heritage. Antoine has also incorporated his own translation company, Trans-Atlantic Translations Inc., and is a registered translator for development organizations like CARE Canada, Right to Play, the Parliamentary Center and TakingITGlobal, as well as a certified French Oral Interaction Assessor for the Public Service Commission. On a voluntary basis, Antoine is also contributing his expertise and passion for peace and equality with organizations like the Canadian Commission for UNESCO (CCU), the National Youth Anti-Racism Network (NYAN), the Society for International Development (SID), the Millennium Scholarship Foundation and the CIDA Youth Speakers Bureau.