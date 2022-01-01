Antoine JEANEAU

Recherche une nouvelle équipe et de nouveaux challenges à partir de Septembre 2018.



SAP ERP6 Senior Logistic Consultant, 7 years of experience, in manufacturing and distribution logistic for Industry, Retail and Automotive

- SAP LE-WM certified in 2015

- HUM / IDOC / Radio Frequency / Solution manager / LSMW

- Strong integration knowledge with MM/SD/PP

- 3 years of support level 2 and level 3

- 1 MES implementation

- 1 Supplier portal implementation

- 1 EDI project in automotive

- 1 Full SAP life cycle implementation

- 1 Roll out

- 3 international experiences



Specialties: Consulting, Business Process Analysis, Customizing, Project Management, Training, Support



Mes compétences :

Ingénieur informatique

Logistique

Gestion de projet

RF

SAP

SAP LE

SAP WM