Antoine JEANEAU

CORCOUÉ SUR LOGNE

En résumé

Recherche une nouvelle équipe et de nouveaux challenges à partir de Septembre 2018.

SAP ERP6 Senior Logistic Consultant, 7 years of experience, in manufacturing and distribution logistic for Industry, Retail and Automotive
- SAP LE-WM certified in 2015
- HUM / IDOC / Radio Frequency / Solution manager / LSMW
- Strong integration knowledge with MM/SD/PP
- 3 years of support level 2 and level 3
- 1 MES implementation
- 1 Supplier portal implementation
- 1 EDI project in automotive
- 1 Full SAP life cycle implementation
- 1 Roll out
- 3 international experiences

Specialties: Consulting, Business Process Analysis, Customizing, Project Management, Training, Support

Mes compétences :
Ingénieur informatique
Logistique
Gestion de projet
RF
SAP
SAP LE
SAP WM

Entreprises

  • Delaware - Consultant fonctionnel SAP-LE

    2016 - maintenant Team Leader Logistique sur une première implémentation core SAP ECC6 sur les deux principaux sites de production de notre client. (Belgique et Hongrie), fournisseur de rang 1 dans le secteur de l’automobile.
    - Conception, animation des ateliers et rédaction du BBP
    - Réalisation, customizing, rédactions des spécifications
    - Tests unitaires et suivi des tests d’intégrations
    - Planification et réalisation du cutover, création des LSMW pour la reprise des données
    - Golive et support post golive

    Coordinateur de projet en partenariat avec un intégrateur EDI, création des liens entre la solution SAP et les clients automobiles et conception et réalisation d’un portail fournisseur connecté à SAP.
    - Suivi de la réalisation Xref/Mapping/Test/Monitoring
    - Suivi du budget et du planning
    - Animation des réunions hebdomadaires de suivi et de lancement des différentes miles stones

  • Richemont - Consultant fonctionnel SAP LE-WM – SAP CC Richemont SA

    Paris 2012 - 2015 Missions principales niveau 2:
    - Support aux utilisateurs
    - Accompagnement des tests (release + maintenance)
    - Monitoring des interfaces LE
    - Enrichissement de la base de connaissance

    Missions principales niveau 3:
    - Mise en place des demandes d'évolutions et de corrections
    - Consultant SAP LE dans le projet de mise en place d'une solution LES & MES Flexnet sur une manufacture (1 an)

    Environnements techniques: SAP ECC Retail, LE, WM, MM, SD, PP, Service NOW (ticketing), SAP solution manager, Innowera, MES Flexnet, Sharepoint.

  • Capgemini - Consultant SAP LE-WM

    SURESNES 2012 - 2012 Après une mise en production de SAP je suis intervenu dans un premier temps pour effectuer du support terrain et dans un second pour faire évoluer la solution.

    Mes missions :
    - Support utilisateur et formation
    - Support Process/solution
    - Support au change management
    - Evolution de la solution
    - Résolution d’anomalie

  • Capgemini - Team Leader - Consultant fonctionnel WM

    SURESNES 2011 - 2011 Durée de la mission : 4 mois

    1- Faire évoluer la solution core WM déjà en place sur les sites Français et Chinois de notre client. Avec notamment la mise en place d'une solution radio fréquence.
    2- Analyser les écarts entre la solution core et la solution déjà en place sur l'usine d'Italie afin de préparer le roll out de la solution core l'an prochain.
    Sur ce projet j'interviens en tant que teamleader.

    Évolution permanente dans un contexte international :
    - Mobilité internationale
    - Réunions et documentations : en Anglais

    Mes missions :
    - Animation des ateliers de design
    - Recherche de solutions techniques
    - Chiffrage des besoins humains
    - Plannification des différentes activités
    - Animation des ateliers d'analyse des écarts
    - Gestion des ressources humaines du projet
    - Réalisation (customizing, tests, ...)
    - Cutover et mise en production
    - Support
    - Transfert de compétences

  • Capgemini - Consultant fonctionnel SAP

    SURESNES 2010 - 2011 Durée de la mission : 15 mois

    Déploiement d'une solution core sur les trois principaux sites de production de notre client. (France, Chine, Italie)

    France : construction de la solution Core et passage de SAP 4.6C à ECC6.
    Chine : déploiement du core model.
    Italie : déploiement du core model avec passage de SAP 4.7 à ECC6.

    Évolution permanente dans un contexte international :
    - Mobilité international
    - Outsourcing, équipe de support localisé en Inde
    - Réunions et documentations : en Anglais

    Mes missions :
    - Étude des écarts avant roll out
    - Préparation des ateliers d'analyse des écarts
    - Paramétrage SAP WM
    - Tests unitaires
    - Tests d'intégrations
    - Reprise de données
    - LSMW/Batch Input
    - Écriture des manuels de formation WM/QM/MM/PP/RF
    - Support utilisateurs, post GoLive
    - Paramétrage des imprimantes

  • Bel'M - Agent de maitrise en informatique

    2009 - 2009 Stage agent de maitrise au sein de l’entreprise Bel’M, fabricant de portes d’entrées.
    Technicien informatique, intégré à l’équipe administrant le système d’information, dans le cadre du projet de calcul des coûts de revient unitaire.
    - Découverte du PGI DIAPASON, et de son langage DIALOG.
    - Travail en relation avec les administrateurs des données techniques et les contrôleurs de gestion.
    - Rédaction de procédure et formation d’utilisateur.

  • PILOTE - Opérateur de reprise de données dans le cadre d'une migration d'un ERP

    2008 - 2008 J'ai participé à un projet de migration d’un système de gestion de production GPAO à un système ERP, SAP.
    J’ai travaillé au sein d’une équipe de projet d’une quinzaine de personnes, constituée de représentants de chacun des services de l’entreprise, les KeyUsers, et de consultants T system spécialistes dans chacun des domaines du système. Je suis intervenu dans les deux derniers mois d'un projet de plus de un an

    - Initiation au fonctionnement de SAP et de ses différents modules.
    - Assister les KeyUsers dans leur travail de remonté de données.
    - Classification de tous les articles PILOTE, de la vis au produit fini.
    - Création de nomenclature.
    - Remonté de données dans SAP à partir des kits reprises (LSMW).

  • Association -- Le Bounce - Président

    2008 - 2011 L’association LeBounce a pour objectif d’informer le public sur toutes les manifestations socioculturelles se déroulant dans la ville d’Angers. Pour cela elle souhaite mettre en place un site internet et permettre à des organismes accrédités (associations, bars, bowlings, etc) de publier leur programmation à venir.
    www.LeBounce.com

  • PILOTE - Stagiaire logistique

    2007 - 2007 PILOTE SA fabricant de camping-car à la Limouzinière

    Stage validation de DUT

    Animateur de projet autour de 2 thèmes : la rationalisation de l’approvisionnement d’une famille de pièces et l’accompagnement au changement durant le déménagement du SAV.
    - Etudier le besoin, élaborer un cahier des charges
    - Animer une équipe autour d’un projet
    - Démarcher des fournisseurs, transmettre un besoin, négocier
    - Appliquer la théorie des cours à la réalité de l’entreprise
    - Extraction de données
    - Développer un outil d’aide à la prévision en VBA à partir d’Excel

Formations

  • SAP France Centre De Formation

    Paris La Défense 2015 - maintenant Certification

    C_TSCM66_66 Application Associate - Logistics Execution and Warehouse Management with SAP ERP 6.0 EHP6

  • UNIVERSIDAD DE VALLADOLID UVA (Valladolid)

    Valladolid 2009 - 2009

  • University Of Glamorgan (Pontypridd, Wales)

    Pontypridd, Wales 2008 - 2008

  • ESAIP (Saint Barthélémy D'Anjou)

    Saint Barthélémy D'Anjou 2007 - 2010

  • ESAIP (Saint Barthélémy D'Anjou)

    Saint Barthélémy D'Anjou 2007 - 2010 Informatique

  • Université Nantes

    Carquefou 2005 - 2007 organisation et gestion des flux

    Première Promo du DUT QLIO (Qualité Logistique Industriel et Organisation) remplaçant le DUT OGP (Organisation et Gestion de la Production)

  • Lycée Francois Truffaut

    Challans 2002 - 2005 Scientifique option science de l'ingénieur

