Antoine JEANEAU

Recherche une nouvelle équipe et de nouveaux challenges à partir de Septembre 2018.
SAP ERP6 Senior Logistic Consultant, 7 years of experience, in manufacturing and distribution logistic for Industry, Retail and Automotive
- SAP LE-WM certified in 2015
- HUM / IDOC / Radio Frequency / Solution manager / LSMW
- Strong integration knowledge with MM/SD/PP
- 3 years of support level 2 and level 3
- 1 MES implementation
- 1 Supplier portal implementation
- 1 EDI project in automotive
- 1 Full SAP life cycle implementation
- 1 Roll out
- 3 international experiences
Specialties: Consulting, Business Process Analysis, Customizing, Project Management, Training, Support
Mes compétences :
Ingénieur informatique
Logistique
Gestion de projet
RF
SAP
SAP LE
SAP WM