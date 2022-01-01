Menu

Antoine JOYET

Ecully

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Marketing Research
International Experience
Content marketing

Entreprises

  • Adeneo Embedded - Marketing Assistant & Webmaster

    Ecully 2014 - maintenant

  • PCH MICHAUD - Assistant Marketing

    2013 - 2014

  • Adeneo Embedded - US Marketing Assistant

    Ecully 2013 - 2013 e-mailing, Webinars, Brochures, Competitors Study

  • Vocational School Zibo China - International Communication Assistant

    2012 - 2012

Formations

  • IAE - Université Jean Moulin Lyon 3

    Lyon 2013 - 2014 Master 2

  • Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin (Lyon)

    Lyon 2012 - 2013 Master Degree

    Master Marketing - Sales skill, Direct Marketing, Accoutancy, e-marketing

  • Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin

    Lyon 2010 - 2012 Licence

    Accountancy, Languages, Management, Languages, Marketing.

  • Lycée Claude Bernard (Villefrance Sur Saône)

    Villefrance Sur Saône 2009 - 2010 BTS Commerce International - International Trades skills, Languages, Management and Marketing

Réseau