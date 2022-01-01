Antoine LAMARCHE

Mes compétences :
Branding
Business
Business development
Development
General Management
Management
Management marketing
Management,
Management.
Marketing
Marketing.
Direction générale
Luxe
Entreprises
Emilio Robba
- General Manager
Paris2003 - maintenantGrowing Emilio Robba US operations & Leading expansion in North America
• Ensured profitable growth & Increased sales
• Recruited, trained and led a team of 25 persons
• Negotiated leases & opened flagship US showroom & first retail stores
• Developed retail distribution (MGM, Neiman Marcus, Robb & Stucky)
• Marketed design services to cruise lines & hotels (RCCL, NCL, Carnival Group)
• Played leading role in global design & lifestyle projects (Nakheel, Dubai)
• Opened the Dominican Republic market (stores and workshops)
• Increased press exposure teaming up with Harrison & Shriftman agency
• Managed all financial aspects with full P&L responsibility
• Established bank relationships and obtained funding for development
Emilio Robba
- Project Manager
Paris2002 - 2003• Conceptualized and launched corporate | e-commerce website
• Initiated and conducted branding & marketing strategy
• Implemented new accounting software and procedures
• Revamped organization and built supply chain to support development
• Recruited and trained marketing, sales and accounting talents
SAGAX
- Junior Consultant
1999 - 2000• Analyzed Technology markets and new business models
• Identified European startups to assist in their US development
• Elaborated business plans and cash flow projections
• Conducted financial analysis and company valuations
• Edited an investors’ newsletter each quarter
• Identified Venture Capitalists’ profiles and strategies
• Represented Sagax in technology and financial conferences