Menu

Antoine LAMARCHE

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Branding
Business
Business development
Development
General Management
Management
Management marketing
Management,
Management.
Marketing
Marketing.
Direction générale
Luxe

Entreprises

  • Emilio Robba - General Manager

    Paris 2003 - maintenant Growing Emilio Robba US operations & Leading expansion in North America
    • Ensured profitable growth & Increased sales
    • Recruited, trained and led a team of 25 persons
    • Negotiated leases & opened flagship US showroom & first retail stores
    • Developed retail distribution (MGM, Neiman Marcus, Robb & Stucky)
    • Marketed design services to cruise lines & hotels (RCCL, NCL, Carnival Group)
    • Played leading role in global design & lifestyle projects (Nakheel, Dubai)
    • Opened the Dominican Republic market (stores and workshops)
    • Increased press exposure teaming up with Harrison & Shriftman agency
    • Managed all financial aspects with full P&L responsibility
    • Established bank relationships and obtained funding for development

  • Emilio Robba - Project Manager

    Paris 2002 - 2003 • Conceptualized and launched corporate | e-commerce website
    • Initiated and conducted branding & marketing strategy
    • Implemented new accounting software and procedures
    • Revamped organization and built supply chain to support development
    • Recruited and trained marketing, sales and accounting talents

  • SAGAX - Junior Consultant

    1999 - 2000 • Analyzed Technology markets and new business models
    • Identified European startups to assist in their US development
    • Elaborated business plans and cash flow projections
    • Conducted financial analysis and company valuations
    • Edited an investors’ newsletter each quarter
    • Identified Venture Capitalists’ profiles and strategies
    • Represented Sagax in technology and financial conferences

Formations