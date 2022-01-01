Antoine LAPIERRE

Vélizy-Villacoublay2014 - maintenantHyundai-Wia is one of the MBD's major suppliers for landing gears, structural and assembly parts.
In 2013, this supplier has also been selected to produce several new items with high volumes ( A330, A350, B787-8, B787-9, A380)
Achievements as a Supplier Performance Leader :
- Piloted a major work transfer of critical landing gear components ( 15M$/Year )
- Successfully supported production switch from A320 Sustain to A320 EV without impact to the customer
- Became the major point of contact between MBD teams (SQA, SPQA, Technical support, purchasing) and Hyundai WIA
- Organized meeting with all MBD production sites (UK, Canada, France and China)
- Rate readiness assessment done associated with action plan to ensure capacity availability.
- Led 8D analysis on quality issues and ensured the right corrective action implementation
- Developed and integrated tools and procedures to secure raw material deliveries and generate forecasts
- Supported the procurement team to ensure raw material availability
L'Oréal
- Project Manager (UTC partnership)
PARIS2013 - 2014Managed 17 engineering students involved in a production lines optimisation study on the luxary market.
USEC - Université Services Etudes & Conseils - Junior Company
- Head of Mechanical Engineering
2012 - 2013Managed engineering students involved in mechanical projects; was in charge of customer negotiations for mechanical studies; developed and set up a new range of 3D prototyping offers
G.D inc
- Assistant Engineer
2012 - 2013I daily acquired new technical skills in design and modeling as well as industrial systems, Packers and Wrappers.
Environnement : Project management, optimization of procedures, and mechanical design in the high-speed packaging field.
French Air Force
- Military trainer of 20 future reservists in the French army, under the supervision of officers
2012 - 2012Mentored and physically prepared volunteers for a commando test; taught respect of hierarchy and basis of military life
Ability required : Leadership - to be decisive and persevering
USEC/ Junior Company
- Head of Partnerships
2011 - 2012Was in charge of commercial and marketing strategy
Dealt with customers relations; improved quality processes and developed the marketing strategy
Marcel Franck
- Project manager for the prototyping of an innovant atomizer
2011 - 2012Was in charge of the designing, modeling and prototyping of an innovative atomizer; dealt with customer needs; developed a marketing strategy
Marcel Franck company want to relaunch his activity by developing new atomizers for the luxury market.
The project objective was to design two functionnal prototypes of spray, integrate innovations such as new forms, new materials and new technologies.
Les entrepreneuriales
- Project Manager
2010 - 2011Simulated an innovative business creation; managed a team of four entrepreneur students; developed the business model and businees plan of a company specialized in green building
Armée de l'Air
- Operator in engineering support Squadron
Paris2010 - 2010Mechanical repairs and general maintenance on all-terrain-vehicles and generator diesel engines, use of submerged arc welding
Armée de l'Air
- Fusilier Commando reservist in the French Air Force
Paris2009 - 2011Major of promotion 2010 and 2011
Joined a squadron in charge of the protection of sensitive military areas
Formations
Université De Technologie De Compiègne (UTC) (Compiegne)
Compiegne2011 - 2015Master of mechanical systems engineering
Specialized in industrial optimization and logistics
Korea Advanced Institute Of Science And Technology (KAIST) (Daejeon)
Daejeon2011 - 2011Mechanical and Mathematical engineering - Validation of all credits
Université De Technologie Belfort-Montbéliard (UTBM) (Belfort)