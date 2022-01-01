Menu

Antoine LE DALL

LORIENT

Entreprises

  • Aménagement Foncier Ouest - Responsable Développement et Programme

    2019 - maintenant

  • Foncière Immobilière Manche Atlantique (FIMA) - Responsable Agence Morbihan

    2016 - 2019

  • CM CIC Amémagement Foncier - Lorient (Filiale CM CIC IMMOBILIER) - Chargé d'Affaires Aménagement Foncier (Responsable Morbihan - Finistère)

    2015 - 2016 Mission supplémentaire : responsable du développement et du suivi opérationnel du Morbihan et du Finistère

  • CM CIC AMENAGEMENT FONCIER - Lorient (Filiale Groupe CM CIC Immobilier) - Chargé d'affaires Aménagement Foncier

    2015 - 2015 Mission supplémentaire : négociation et développement Foncier

  • CM CIC AMENAGEMENT FONCIER - Lorient (Filiale Groupe CM CIC Immobilier) - Responsable de projets - Aménagement Foncier (lotissement - ZAC)

    2013 - 2015 - Montage des opérations
    - Passation des marchés
    - Suivi en phase travaux et livraisons
    - Service Après Vente
    Mission supplémentaire : aide au développement Foncier

  • Ataraxia Production - Lorient ( Filiale Groupe CM CIC Immobilier) - Responsable de projets - Promotion immobilière

    2011 - 2013 - Montage des opérations
    - Passation des marchés
    - Suivi en phases travaux et livraisons
    - service Après vente

  • Ataraxia Production - Lorient (Filiale Groupe CM CIC Immobilier) - Stagiaire - Assistant Responsable Projets Promotion Immobiliere

    2011 - 2011 - Suivi opérationnel en phase travaux et livraison

  • SOGEA Vannes filiale du groupe VINCI - Stagiaire - Assistant chef de chantier

    2009 - 2010 Chantier de l'hôpital de Bretagne Sud en phase Gros Oeuvre

  • SOCOTEC - Vannes - Stagiaire - Assistant Contrôleur Technique

    2009 - 2009

  • Cabinet Guiolet Belbeoc'h - Vannes -  Stagiaire - Assistant Architecte

    2009 - 2009

