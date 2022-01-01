Antoine LE DALL

-
Aménagement Foncier Ouest
- Responsable Développement et Programme
2019 - maintenant
-
Foncière Immobilière Manche Atlantique (FIMA)
- Responsable Agence Morbihan
2016 - 2019
-
CM CIC Amémagement Foncier - Lorient (Filiale CM CIC IMMOBILIER)
- Chargé d'Affaires Aménagement Foncier (Responsable Morbihan - Finistère)
2015 - 2016
Mission supplémentaire : responsable du développement et du suivi opérationnel du Morbihan et du Finistère
-
CM CIC AMENAGEMENT FONCIER - Lorient (Filiale Groupe CM CIC Immobilier)
- Chargé d'affaires Aménagement Foncier
2015 - 2015
Mission supplémentaire : négociation et développement Foncier
-
CM CIC AMENAGEMENT FONCIER - Lorient (Filiale Groupe CM CIC Immobilier)
- Responsable de projets - Aménagement Foncier (lotissement - ZAC)
2013 - 2015
- Montage des opérations
- Passation des marchés
- Suivi en phase travaux et livraisons
- Service Après Vente
Mission supplémentaire : aide au développement Foncier
-
Ataraxia Production - Lorient ( Filiale Groupe CM CIC Immobilier)
- Responsable de projets - Promotion immobilière
2011 - 2013
- Montage des opérations
- Passation des marchés
- Suivi en phases travaux et livraisons
- service Après vente
-
Ataraxia Production - Lorient (Filiale Groupe CM CIC Immobilier)
- Stagiaire - Assistant Responsable Projets Promotion Immobiliere
2011 - 2011
- Suivi opérationnel en phase travaux et livraison
-
SOGEA Vannes filiale du groupe VINCI
- Stagiaire - Assistant chef de chantier
2009 - 2010
Chantier de l'hôpital de Bretagne Sud en phase Gros Oeuvre
-
SOCOTEC - Vannes
- Stagiaire - Assistant Contrôleur Technique
2009 - 2009
-
Cabinet Guiolet Belbeoc'h - Vannes
- Stagiaire - Assistant Architecte
2009 - 2009