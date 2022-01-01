Antoine MAITRE

-
Logitech
- Innovation Product/Program Manager, CTO Office
Paris
2018 - maintenant
Enabling growth through technology leadership
Cortex IT SA
- CEO
Monthey
2013 - 2018
A la pointe de la technologie, Cortex IT implémente, depuis 2008, des solutions cloud hyper-sécurisées et sur mesure aussi bien chez nos clients que dans le datacentre Brainserve de Crissier. Nos partenaires stratégiques sont les leaders du marché dans les domaines du réseau, stockage, serveurs, ainsi que dans les domaines de la sécurité, de la virtualisation, de l’optimisation réseau, de la gestion et de l’automatisation du datacenter. Notre savoir-faire nous positionne comme un acteur majeur des technologies du datacenter en Suisse et à l’étranger. Nous fournissons un ensemble complet de solutions et de services visant à apporter aux entreprises le soutien nécessaire leur permettant d’accroître leur avantage compétitif.
Cortex IT SA
- Director of Services
Monthey
2012 - 2012
HPM Networks
- Networking Practice Manager
2011 - 2012
Cadence Design Systems
- Network Architect
Velizy Villacoublay
2011 - 2011
LATUS Solutions
- Solutions Architect
2010 - 2011
Hired to join the management team, and help drive the business and build new strategic partnerships in cloud and application delivery space, specifically in the areas of network and application security, optimization and visibility.
Logitech
- Senior Network Architect - Team lead
Paris
2007 - 2010
Hired to lead the Global Network Architecture team at Logitech in Switzerland, and subsequently offered a position in California; oversaw company-wide projects and initiatives in networking, accountable for proper project delivery, management, and financials.
Transitioned to lead the Global Internet Infrastructure team, supporting the business. Responsible for managing provider relationship, and collaborating with internal departments to create opportunities to grow the business; Supervise company-wide projects and initiatives, accountable for proper project delivery, management, and financials.
IBM
- Senior Network Engineer
Bois-Colombes
2002 - 2006
Engaged at IBM to join the Network Services team in the Global Services organization. My first responsibilities were the implementations of network infrastructure projects for customers as a network engineer. I then transitioned to an architect and project manager role, serving as primary customer contact for the duration of the implementation, and holding primary responsibility for the project’s success and customer satisfaction.