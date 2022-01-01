Retail
Antoine MARTIN
Antoine MARTIN
Saint-Alexandre
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Groupe ECIA
- Ingénieur projets
Saint-Alexandre
2017 - maintenant
Ingénieur projets en prestation pour AREVA D&S (STMI)
NUVIA
- Ingénieur d'études
Aix-en-Provence
2014 - 2016
Formations
ESIX Normandie - École D'Ingénieur De Cherbourg (Cherbourg)
Cherbourg
2011 - 2014
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel