Antoine MARTIN

Saint-Alexandre

Entreprises

  • Groupe ECIA - Ingénieur projets

    Saint-Alexandre 2017 - maintenant Ingénieur projets en prestation pour AREVA D&S (STMI)

  • NUVIA - Ingénieur d'études

    Aix-en-Provence 2014 - 2016

Formations

  • ESIX Normandie - École D'Ingénieur De Cherbourg (Cherbourg)

    Cherbourg 2011 - 2014

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel