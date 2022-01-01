Antoine MARTIN

Entreprises
Toyoda Mitsui
- Cadre commercial
Commercial | Bonneuil-sur-Marne (94380)
2003 - 2006
ERNAULT TOYODA
- Cadre commercial
Commercial | Vélizy-Villacoublay (78140)
1998 - 2003
Caterpillar
- Cadre commercial
Commercial | Les Ulis (91940)
1991 - 1995
Mecaworms
- Cadre commercial
Commercial | Massy (76270)
1985 - 1998
ERNAULT TOYODA
- Technicien
Technique | Vélizy-Villacoublay (78140)
1972 - 1991
Dessinateur Industriel à Velizy
Formations
Réseau
