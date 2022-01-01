Menu

Antoine MASCHI

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Onefinestay is the world’s first unhotel. People get to live like a local by staying in wonderfully unique homes, and hosts get to earn an extra income with zero hassle.
No bones about it, we’re a startup, with all the adventures that brings. We’re also a fast-growing real business, making real money and serving real guests.
We started in London, our home town, but we’re not going to rest until there’s an unhotel in every world city—without ever compromising on quality or attention to detail.

Mes compétences :
Entrepreneur

Entreprises

  • onefinestay - Head of Supply Performance

    2016 - maintenant

  • Onefinestay - Operations

    2013 - 2016

  • ChocoMuseo Punta Cana - Co-fondateur

    2012 - 2013 First artisanal chocolate factory of Dominican Republic. Cacao Museum and Bean to bar Workshops.
    https://www.facebook.com/ChocoMuseoPuntaCana

  • YOMII - Head of Operations

    2012 - 2012 (Inspired) Design
    Yomii is the new Market Place for Art, Design et vintage furnitures.
    Coming soon...

  • Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners - Analyst

    2011 - 2012 Development Capital Small and Mid Caps:
    -Strategic analysis (markets & sectors)
    -Valuation of potential targets
    -Strategic & financial analysis of business models
    -Construction of LBO / capital development financial models
    -Analysis and monitoring of EDRIP company portfolio

  • Logica Business Consulting - Energie & Utilities - Analyst

    2010 - 2010 -Mission on the electrical vehicle and charging stations market in France (commercial proposal, market study, analysis of clients technical requirements, etc)
    -Contribution to the setting up of several others commercial proposal documents in the field of energy

  • GFC Construction (intership) - Conductor Assistant

    GUYANCOURT 2009 - 2009 Workforce & suppliers management
    Planning follow up & daily advancement reporting
    Place: ZAC Saint-Antoine

  • EDF - Asia Pacific Direction - Beijing (intership) - Vice President Assistant

    2008 - 2009 -Writing of a study: The coal crisis in China in 2008
    -Setting up and Implementation of the new Quality Management System of EDF in ASIA
    -Strategic committees reports, Review of strategic documents

Formations

  • HEC Paris

    Paris 2010 - 2011 HEC Entepreneurs (MS)

    Corporate Finance & Strategy - Master in, Entrepreneurship (Corporate Finance & Strategy)

  • Ecole Centrale De Lille (Villeneuve D'Ascq)

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 2006 - 2010 Chemical, Process and Energy Engineering - Major: Energy, industrial processes ( thermal processes, fluids mecanic, etc)
    Option: sustainable development in construction, manufacturing, urbanism, etc
    Basic knowledge in mechanics, chemistry, materials engineering

Réseau