Antoine MASCHI

Onefinestay is the world’s first unhotel. People get to live like a local by staying in wonderfully unique homes, and hosts get to earn an extra income with zero hassle.

No bones about it, we’re a startup, with all the adventures that brings. We’re also a fast-growing real business, making real money and serving real guests.

We started in London, our home town, but we’re not going to rest until there’s an unhotel in every world city—without ever compromising on quality or attention to detail.



Mes compétences :

Entrepreneur