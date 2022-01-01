Antoine MASSON

Bezons2014 - 2014Business Developer for Telecom, Utilities, Media and Industry Business Unit. Written up market analyses and then identified every sales lead, especially in the connected sector (connected vehicles, connected home), the aeronautical industry, the nuclear industry and the construction-public works sector.
Then, written up and presented to the business management team concise, value-based sales proposals, especially for digital solutions (digital signage, mobile backend as a service and data mining).