Antoine MASSON

Bezons

Entreprises

  • Atos Worldline - Business Developer

    Bezons 2014 - 2014 Business Developer for Telecom, Utilities, Media and Industry Business Unit. Written up market analyses and then identified every sales lead, especially in the connected sector (connected vehicles, connected home), the aeronautical industry, the nuclear industry and the construction-public works sector.

    Then, written up and presented to the business management team concise, value-based sales proposals, especially for digital solutions (digital signage, mobile backend as a service and data mining).

Formations

  • EDHEC Business School

    Lille 2013 - 2016 Master in Business Management

    4th Business School in France

    TOEIC : 930/990

    Won the EDHEC Capstone Business Game among 800 competitors (November 2014).

    Associations :
    - Citépub-Citécom – Junior Communication agency
    - Le Père Noël est-il un Rocker ? - Ad'lib (Music Association)
    - La Clé des Planches (Acting Association)

  • Lycée Michelet

    Vanves 2011 - 2013 Geopolitic, Mathematics, English, Spanish, Philosophy, Literature

