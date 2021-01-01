Retail
Antoine POURIN
Antoine POURIN
NIMES
En résumé
Coaching Tennis / Développement Personnel / Coaching Sportif
www.ap-coaching.fr
Entreprises
TC Aubagne
- Responsable Competition
2014 - 2016
AP Coaching - Antoine Pourin
- Coach Propulseur de Talents _ Tennis & Mental
Profession libérale | Nîmes (30000)
2014 - maintenant
HDN Academy
- Directeur Sportif Adjoint / Préparateur Mental
2013 - maintenant
Formations
ActionTypes
Paris (75000)
2020 - 2020
Ligue De Tennis De Dauphine Savoie
Grenoble
2010 - 2011
DES JEPS
CREPS De BOIVRE POITIERS
Poitiers
2006 - 2007
DE JEPS
Réseau
Alexandra LEITZ
Assur Coach SPORTIF
Clémentine CHALESSIN - NERI
Dre Susan LINDSAY MV
Eva BATTESTI
Laurent BÉRIARD
Natacha GOUBY
Samia PER
Simon BENICHOU