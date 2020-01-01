Menu

Ariane LEFEBVRE

GRENOBLE

En résumé

Bon relationnel
Motivée
Rigoureuse
Autonome
Curieuse


Mes compétences :
JAVA
Opengl
Programmation
Python
Algorithmie
Traitement d'images
Vision
Géométrie 3D
Qt
C++
Linux
C

Entreprises

  • TeamTO Bourg-Les-Valence - Ingénieur en Informatique Graphique

    2013 - 2013 Moteur physique pour la simulation dans l'animation. Plugin Maya. C++/Python

  • LIG, Saint Martin d'Hères. - Stagiaire en recherche (Master 1) puis Auteur du papier

    2012 - 2012 Papier de recherche:
    Object Deformation Illusion on a Tactilely Enhanced Large Tabletop Device, A. Lefebvre, and A. Pusch, Proceeding of PIVE at IEEE VR, (2012)
    http://www.uni-wuerzburg.de/fileadmin/10030030/publications/2012a_Object_Deformation_Illusion_on_a_Tactilely_Enhanced_Large_Tabletop_Device.pdf

  • Laboratoire LIG, Equipe IIHM, Saint Martin d'Hères - Stagière

    2011 - 2011 Exploration des illusions haptiques dans un environnement de réalité virtuelle.
    Déformation d'un cube par l'utilisateur, avec comme matériel une table tactile Diamond Touch.
    Programmation en OpenGL, C.

Formations

  • University Of Bath (Bath)

    Bath 2008 - 2009 3ème année de Licence - Informatique

    ERASMUS

  • Université Grenoble 1 Joseph Fourier

    Grenoble 2006 - 2013 Informatique et mathématiques appliquées, spé. Géométrie de l'Image et de la CAO

    c++, python, algorithmes géométriques 2D/3D, vision, traitement d'images

