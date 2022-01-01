Retail
Armonie LECOCQ
Armonie LECOCQ
Nanterre
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Metro Cash And Carry
- Alternante BTS MUC
Nanterre
2018 - maintenant
les Wisigoths
- Serveuse
2009 - 2018
Formations
IDAIC (Institut De Développement De L'Action Informatique Et Commerciale)
Poitiers
2018 - 2020
BTS Management des Unités Commerciales
Lycée Hôtelier De Fontiville
Veigne
2009 - 2011
BTS Mercatique et Gestion hôtelière
LYCEE JEAN BERTIN ET SADI CARNOT ESPACE HOTELIER CURNONSKY
Saumur
2006 - 2009
Bac technologique hôtellerie/restauration
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
