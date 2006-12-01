Menu

Arnaud BILLARD

Maurepas

En résumé

I am a confirmed leader particularly efficient in complex organizations (multi-cultural, multi-country) where I keep challenging the status quo, identify opportunities of improvements and innovative ideas and execute them.

In the automotive industry first and since 2009 in the medical device industry, I moved from engineering, manufacturing and supply chain roles to after sales service. This includes the participation to a new automotive plant construction and the production of a new car in Slovakia, process development and troubleshooting in manufacturing contexts for multi-sites and more recently the developed of plans to improve our top line and challenge our bottom line while having regional responsibilities in M&A activities ($4B acquisition globally) and the full responsibility of our Field Service Team in France-Benelux.

I keep trying where the majority gives up. I take the necessary time to listen before taking a decision. I am calm, diplomatic, curious, have empathy but I am demanding. I like to challenge as much as being challenged, going outside on my comfort zone has been recurrent through my career.

During my spare-time, I practice fun sports (rollerblading, snowboarding) and on top of listening classical music, I play modestly the flute for a couple of years, both activities having in common the target to reach the excellence: the right rhythm, the right movement at the right time lead to the right harmony.

Specialties: medical devices, continuous improvement, after sales service, manufacturing, engineering, supply chain.

Mes compétences :
Automotive
Europe
Industrialization
International
Lean
lean manufacturing
manufacturing
Methods
After sales service

Entreprises

  • Baxter International - Head of Field Service France-Benelux

    Maurepas 2017 - maintenant

  • Baxter International - Global Service Franchise EMEA Field Central Team Manager

    Maurepas 2014 - 2017 - Drive and coordinate standardization and centralization initiatives.
    - Lead the regional performance management process and the value captures programs.
    - Regional Lead for Gambro integration processes and plans.
    - Support the execution of identified sales growth initiatives for the GSF regional field organizations.

  • Baxter International - Global Technical Services EMEA System and Process Improvement Manager

    Maurepas 2012 - 2014 For Global Technical Services EMEA, Regional Lead of :

    - IT operational applications (Functional Owner).

    - Global Service Platform program. (Regional requirements, new process flows reviews, testing,...)

    - The Performance Management Process (definition and development of the Governance Model, set objectives and identify associated KPI’s, ensure that facts are appropriately interpreted & action plans followed)

    - The Global Continuous Improvement Program roll-out (trainings, assessments, action plans definition and follow-ups)

    - Process Improvement initiatives (definition and development of the Governance Model, train, coach the Global Technical Services EMEA community on continuous improvement methodologies (LSS, Kaizen), identify initiatives that result in measurable improvements in operations).

  • Baxter - EMEA Supply Chain Lean Project Manager

    Maurepas 2009 - 2012 Achieved savings during this assignment: P&L: $4,11M; Cash flow: $3,6M.

    For the EMEA Supply Chain community:
    - Training on 6 Sigma tools (DMAIC, SPC) and Lean manufacturing philosophy (Takt-time, VSM, 5 Why, 5S, Ishikawa, One piece flow, A3 management,...).
    - Management and coaching of Black Belt, Green Belt projects and Kaizen events. (15 projects yearly)

    Main achievements for Technical Services (repair centers of medical devices for 55 countries, 33 languages):
    - Definition and implementation of a Project Governance Model.
    - Creation and implementation of a Performance Management methodology (KPI's identification and follow-up).
    - Asset Management in liaise with Marketing: improvement of Utilization Rate for three families of devices.
    - Repair activities: standardization of layouts and workbenches through Lean assessments in the main European countries, workshop rationalization plan in addition to a new centralized Performance Management approach, product modifications in liaise with R&D and new business integration.
    - Compliance in liaise with QA: development of field service processes to measure, to control field activity performances and to prepare the introduction of new family of devices.

    Main achievements for Warehouses & Distribution:
    - 5S implementation in the European Distribution Center.
    - Lean assessments in three countries to strengthen the integration and the settings of a WMS.

    Main achievements for Planning & Deployment:
    - In liaise with Manufacturing, VSM coach for four families of products.

  • AGC Automotive Europe - Product and Process Development Manager (European Headquarters)

    2007 - 2009 Tempering Process:
    - Process development (engineering and tooling innovations)
    - Product industrialization support as an expert on new designed processes
    - Continuous improvements as technical support for our European plants:
    - Implementation of lean manufacturing and 6 Sigma tools (PDCA, 5 why, SMED, 5S,…)
    - Process parameters improvements (Taguchi methodology)
    - Troubleshooting
    - In 2 years, for a new process in Central Europe, confirmed achievements on: Yield (+30%), Uptime (+40%), Cycle Time (-25%), Process capabilities (from simple models to semi-complex models).

    Laminated Process:
    - Product development (innovations):
    - 4C analysis
    - Feasibility studies, specifications complexion, realization of prototypes
    - Industrial scenarii elaboration according to our processes (technical and strategically analysis)
    - Patents creation, manufacturing costs evaluation according to performances targeted
    - Process installation and commissioning
    - Plant technical support for new installed technologies in mass-production

  • Altran - Consultant

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2002 - 2007 2006/12 – 2007/05 AUTOLIV Rouen
    Engineering Manager

    Installation of two production lines (Project Manager: 8 people)
    - Planning, investments compilation (9 M€) and control
    - Process installation, tests organization, start of production
    - Quality management (FMEA process supervision)

    2005/10 – 2006/10 PSA (Slovakia)
    Project Manager Assistant

    Involvement in the P207 production within a completely new automotive plant:
    - Deputy for communication to the Director of Peugeot Slovakia
    - Management and control of investments (18 M€), planning and vehicle time completion
    - Administrative controller for required documentation for local compulsory rules such as “Kolaudacia” (Slovak agreement for plant production policies)
    - Also responsible for the creation and management of special task forces (20 people) to quickly resolve detected problems. (8D and Kaizen implementation)

    2003/11 – 2005/09 PSA (France) / (Slovakia)
    Welding Shop Building Deputy in Slovakia

    Involvement in the automotive plant construction (Greenfield 200 ha), from conception to completion, including:
    - Coordinator for 8 months in France for the welding process building (65000 m², 350 robots), served as interface between welding process and building specialists
    - Welding shop deputy in Slovakia for 14 months
    2003/01 – 2003/10 Sevel Nord (France)
    Project Manager : manufacturing cost improvements

    Optimization of the VIN fixtures: track layout progress buying new machines and productivity development (budget : 450 k€; number of operators reduces by 2)

Formations

  • Solvay Business School (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 2016 - 2017 Master

    - Quantitative Analysis and Financial Modelling
    - Corporate Finance & Restructuring
    - Financial Reporting and Analysis
    - International Investments
    - Derivatives
    - Risk Management
    - Asset & Liability Management

  • Université Dijon Bourgogne ISAT Nevers

    Nevers 1996 - 2002

  • Lycée Jeanne D'Arc

    Avallon 1993 - 1996 AVALLON (89200)