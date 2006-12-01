Arnaud BILLARD

I am a confirmed leader particularly efficient in complex organizations (multi-cultural, multi-country) where I keep challenging the status quo, identify opportunities of improvements and innovative ideas and execute them.



In the automotive industry first and since 2009 in the medical device industry, I moved from engineering, manufacturing and supply chain roles to after sales service. This includes the participation to a new automotive plant construction and the production of a new car in Slovakia, process development and troubleshooting in manufacturing contexts for multi-sites and more recently the developed of plans to improve our top line and challenge our bottom line while having regional responsibilities in M&A activities ($4B acquisition globally) and the full responsibility of our Field Service Team in France-Benelux.



I keep trying where the majority gives up. I take the necessary time to listen before taking a decision. I am calm, diplomatic, curious, have empathy but I am demanding. I like to challenge as much as being challenged, going outside on my comfort zone has been recurrent through my career.



During my spare-time, I practice fun sports (rollerblading, snowboarding) and on top of listening classical music, I play modestly the flute for a couple of years, both activities having in common the target to reach the excellence: the right rhythm, the right movement at the right time lead to the right harmony.



Specialties: medical devices, continuous improvement, after sales service, manufacturing, engineering, supply chain.



Mes compétences :

Automotive

Europe

Industrialization

International

Lean

lean manufacturing

manufacturing

Methods

After sales service