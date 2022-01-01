Menu

Arnaud DUPLESSIS

MONTPELLIER

En résumé

Après 4 ans de projets passionnants, j'ai quitté mon ancienne entreprise pour poser mes bagages chez Elit Solutions, une entreprise aux valeurs qui me correspondent.
Engagée dans l'accompagnement spécifique de ses clients, elle prône des valeurs telles que l'humain, le collectif et le partage.
C'est un véritable challenge pour moi d'accompagner Elit Solutions dans son développement national, en élaborant une communication et un marketing spécifique.
Faire partie de cette belle aventure est un plaisir.
--
After 4 years of exciting projects, I left my old company to start a new job at Elit Solutions, a company with the values that are very close to my heart.
Committed to providing specific support to its customers, it promotes values such as human, teamwork and sharing.
I love the challenge of supporting Elit Solutions in its national development, by improving specific communications and marketing.
Being part of this great adventure is a pleasure.

Mes compétences :
Business Objects
XML
SQL
Python Programming
Personal Home Page
Microsoft Office 2007
Microsoft Office
Java
HTML
Customer Relationship Management
Business Intelligence
Ada
Teamwork

Entreprises

  • ELIT Solutions SAS - Responsable marketing

    2019 - maintenant

  • EuroSécuriMed - Adjoint de Direction

    2016 - 2018

  • EuroSécuriMed - Assistant de développement

    2015 - 2016

  • ESPUNA SAS - Marketing Assistant

    2015 - 2015

  • Groupe Sigma Méditerranée - Senior Technical Sales Engineer

    2013 - 2014

  • OPH Béziers Méditerrannée Habitat - Administrative Assistant

    2012 - 2012 Suite au stage effectué au sein de cette entreprise, dans le cadre de ma dernière année d'IUT Informatique, l'OPH Béziers Méditerranée Habitat m'a
    proposée de finaliser, à terme, mon projet avec un CDD durant la période estivale. Ainsi, j'ai continué ma mission consistant à exporter des bases de données au sein du système d'information Business Objects, et à aider à la mise en place d'un projet décisionel.

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :