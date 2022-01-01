Arnaud DUPLESSIS

Après 4 ans de projets passionnants, j'ai quitté mon ancienne entreprise pour poser mes bagages chez Elit Solutions, une entreprise aux valeurs qui me correspondent.

Engagée dans l'accompagnement spécifique de ses clients, elle prône des valeurs telles que l'humain, le collectif et le partage.

C'est un véritable challenge pour moi d'accompagner Elit Solutions dans son développement national, en élaborant une communication et un marketing spécifique.

Faire partie de cette belle aventure est un plaisir.

After 4 years of exciting projects, I left my old company to start a new job at Elit Solutions, a company with the values that are very close to my heart.

Committed to providing specific support to its customers, it promotes values such as human, teamwork and sharing.

I love the challenge of supporting Elit Solutions in its national development, by improving specific communications and marketing.

Being part of this great adventure is a pleasure.



Mes compétences :

Business Objects

XML

SQL

Python Programming

Personal Home Page

Microsoft Office 2007

Microsoft Office

Java

HTML

Customer Relationship Management

Business Intelligence

Ada

Teamwork