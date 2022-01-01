Menu

Arnaud GALLOIS

CHASSIEU

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ESIRIS RHONE ALPES - Technicien

    CHASSIEU 2015 - 2015

  • SDER - Ouvrier

    2014 - 2014

Formations

  • IUT 2 Grenoble

    Grenoble 2013 - 2015 DUT Génie Civil

  • Polytech (Grenoble)

    Grenoble 2013 - maintenant

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

