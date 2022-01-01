Retail
Arnaud MIDAVAINE
Arnaud MIDAVAINE
VALENCIENNES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Groupe Midavaine
- Directeur général
2005 - maintenant
Formations
Université Valenciennes FSTC
Valenciennes
1996 - 1997
Université Valenciennes FSTC
Valenciennes
1996 - 1997
Ecole Spéciale Des Travaux Publics, Du Bâtiment Et De L'Industrie (Paris)
Paris
1994 - 1996
Réseau
Bruno MIDAVAINE
Christian FAUVE
Crocq FABIEN
Fanny BÉHAL
Jean François LAMOTTE
Jean-Michel BERTRAND
Laurence WITTMANN
Léo MONTANT
Mathieu HIBLOT
