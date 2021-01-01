Retail
Arnaud SALEH
Arnaud SALEH
Aspen Notre Dame De Bondeville
Expert Animateur A2I
Notre-Dame-de-Bondeville
Ingénieur Projets
Entreprises
Aspen Notre Dame De Bondeville
- Expert Animateur A2I
Informatique | Notre-Dame-de-Bondeville (76960)
2021 - maintenant
Projipharm
- Ingénieur Projets
Informatique | Rouen (76000)
2019 - 2021
ASConcept
- Directeur
Rouen (76000)
2018 - maintenant
Auxitec
- Ingénieur
LE HAVRE
2005 - 2018
ESIGELEC
Saint Etienne Du Rouvray
2005 - 2008
Ingénieur Généraliste
Angelique FOURNIER-LOURS
Anthony DION
Arnaud LEFRANCOIS
Aurore KLAMM
Benjamin DALLA-COSTA
Carine CASSAR
Guillaume HURÉ
Jérome DELETTRE
Nina RAOULT
Thomas BERRIT