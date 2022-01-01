Menu

Arnaud TASSIN

ST DENIS

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Skills

By customers
• Good listening
• Analysis capacity
• Solution-oriented approach
• Good speaker quality presentations

In Business
• Good work organization and respect for deadlines
• Teamwork
• Federation of cross-functional teams and support for responses to bid
• Good products and services knowledge
• High sensitivity in the approach to marketing solutions, presentation solutions and pre-sales phase

Mes compétences :
Prospection
Vente
Conseil

Entreprises

  • T-SYSTEMS

    ST DENIS maintenant

  • DELL - Sales Service Executive

    MONTPELLIER 2008 - maintenant • Qualifications of customer needs.
    • Services response management and ensures consistency with the needs expressed.
    • Organization and coordination of the response team (internal and partner teams)
    • Orals after submission of responses
    • Average size of deals managed : 100 K €

  • DELL - Pre-sales engineer services

    MONTPELLIER 2006 - 2008 • Accompanying sales team to qualify customer needs.
    • Services responses Design, partners’ research.
    • Writing of responses, customer presentations.
    • Design and promotion of packaged service offerings

  • Medasys Infrastructure & Services - Pre-Sales Engineer Systems and Storage

    GIF SUR YVETTE 2005 - 2006 • Accompanying sales team to qualify customer needs.
    • Design of IT solutions (HW,SW, Services), for storage and backup
    • Writing of responses, customer presentations.

  • Medasys Infrastructure & Services - Business Engineer Key Accounts

    GIF SUR YVETTE 1998 - 2004 • Account planning and development (Alcatel, BNP Paribas)
    • Prospecting, (telecom sector and banks)
    • Negotiation (average bid € 100K)
    • construction of business proposals,
    • Project monitoring,
    • Training of two inside sales assistants

Formations