Arnaud THÉZÉ

BONNEVILLE

Election présidentielle 2022

Mes compétences :
JAVA
Ada
C
Perl
SVG
JavaScript
Microsoft Project
C++
PHP 5

Entreprises

  • Skysoft-Atm - Leader validation

    2012 - maintenant Validation system Tower and Approach Zurich Airport and FDPS (Flight Data Processing System) (SKYGUIDE)

  • Belgocontrol - Air Traffic Services/Maintenance IT Support

    2009 - 2012 Development of Maintenance Support Tools (IT)
    Controllers performance analysis

  • Belgocontrol - Deputy Program Manager

    2006 - 2009 new Air Traffic Management Centre CANAC 2 Program
    Coordination and Planning

  • Belgocontrol - ATM Automation System Expert

    2006 - 2006 Call For Tender Specifications for new Belgian Air Traffic Control Automation System (CANAC2 AS)

  • Belgocontrol - System Definition and Software Engineer

    2001 - 2006 Upgrade program of Belgian CANAC ATM System: Migration of ATM Automation System (Data General) on Linux. Development of new Air Traffic Control (ATC) operator Flight / Radar Data Display Equipments.

    Development C++/ADA

  • THALES IS - Software Engineer

    Courbevoie 1999 - 2001 Study of impact on Belgian CANAC Air Traffic Management Centre Automation System for modification of Flight Level Limit of Control from F240 to F295 (Limit of Belgian airspace sectors)

    Exchanges of messages Belgian CANAC Air Traffic Management Centre Automation System / EUROCONTROL TACT and IFPS CFMU systems

    Recording and Replay of RADAR Bypass data on Belgian CANAC Air Traffic Management Centre Automation System

    Development in ADA

  • Aerospatiale - Fluid Mechanics Study

    1999 - 1999 Study on Turbulences and Choc waves on the Anti-Freezing Tube breaking of Airbus reactors (Fluid Mechanics: models, simulations, software development)

  • MOTOROLA (Tianjin China) - Maintenance Engineer

    1998 - 1998 Maintenance on Semi-Conductor production line (Back-End Process) in Tianjin (China)

