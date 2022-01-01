Arnaud THÉZÉ

Mes compétences :
JAVA
Ada
C
Perl
SVG
JavaScript
Microsoft Project
C++
PHP 5
Entreprises
Skysoft-Atm
- Leader validation
2012 - maintenantValidation system Tower and Approach Zurich Airport and FDPS (Flight Data Processing System) (SKYGUIDE)
Belgocontrol
- Air Traffic Services/Maintenance IT Support
2009 - 2012Development of Maintenance Support Tools (IT)
Controllers performance analysis
Belgocontrol
- Deputy Program Manager
2006 - 2009new Air Traffic Management Centre CANAC 2 Program
Coordination and Planning
Belgocontrol
- ATM Automation System Expert
2006 - 2006Call For Tender Specifications for new Belgian Air Traffic Control Automation System (CANAC2 AS)
Belgocontrol
- System Definition and Software Engineer
2001 - 2006Upgrade program of Belgian CANAC ATM System: Migration of ATM Automation System (Data General) on Linux. Development of new Air Traffic Control (ATC) operator Flight / Radar Data Display Equipments.
Development C++/ADA
THALES IS
- Software Engineer
Courbevoie1999 - 2001Study of impact on Belgian CANAC Air Traffic Management Centre Automation System for modification of Flight Level Limit of Control from F240 to F295 (Limit of Belgian airspace sectors)
Exchanges of messages Belgian CANAC Air Traffic Management Centre Automation System / EUROCONTROL TACT and IFPS CFMU systems
Recording and Replay of RADAR Bypass data on Belgian CANAC Air Traffic Management Centre Automation System
Development in ADA
Aerospatiale
- Fluid Mechanics Study
1999 - 1999Study on Turbulences and Choc waves on the Anti-Freezing Tube breaking of Airbus reactors (Fluid Mechanics: models, simulations, software development)
MOTOROLA (Tianjin China)
- Maintenance Engineer
1998 - 1998Maintenance on Semi-Conductor production line (Back-End Process) in Tianjin (China)